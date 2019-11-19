Janelle Monae leads the charge when it comes to kooky fashion

JANELLE MONAE (B+)

Premiere of Queen & Slim in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Mara Hoffman

It is black and white, with an extreme silhouette and eye-catching graphic print. In other words, it is yet another hit Monae signature. Those swirling ethnic-influenced patterns are also perfectly deployed - her chest is literally hypnotising you.

JANELLE MONAE PHOTO: AFP

JAMEELA JAMIL (B)

Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City

Dress: Balmain

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Since we are going with 80s references, Jamil is out to pump up the volume all right. The proportions appear insanely oversized, but I am still obsessed with the edgy shape of this orange and black sequinned corset mini dress designed as a classic jacket-and-skirt set.

JAMEELA JAMIL PHOTO: REUTERS

NATASHA LYONNE (C+)

HFPA And THR Golden

Globe ambassador party in Los Angeles

Dress: Not known

Speaking of 80s fashion fever dreams, leopard and zebra prints meet electric blue and power shoulders here. A nightmare for most, but pretty perfect for someone as kooky as Lyonne.

NATASHA LYONNE PHOTO: AFP

KATY PERRY (C)

Press conference ahead of her concert in Mumbai

Dress: Stine Goya

Shoes: Brian Atwood

A diabetes-inducing Barbie pink and yellow polka-dot frock and fluffy feathered heels could have been forgiven and tolerated during her One Of The Boys and Teenage Dream days in the late 2000s. Now, it is just act-cute and nauseating. Time to grow up and out of that phase.

KATY PERRY PHOTO: EPA

PARIS JACKSON (D)

The Ryan Gordy Foundation's 60 Years Of Motown celebration in Los Angeles

Dress: Alexander McQueen

Is everyone in a retro state of mind this week? Not only is this giving me unwanted Madonna-La Isla Bonita flashbacks, Michael Jackson's daughter looks like she got into a fight with a fellow flamenco dancer - and lost.