Jennifer Lopez looks better than ever after Ben Affleck reunion

JENNIFER LOPEZ (A-)

Premiere of The Last Duel in New York City

Top and skirt: Herve Leger

Clutch: Tom Ford

Shoes: Femme

This, my friends, is how 52 looks like when you are J.Lo in the loved-up grip of Bennifer 2.0. So simple and sleek, yet stunning and sexy. The two-piece ensemble that is so on-season for autumn bares the right amount of skin, and having a gym-toned bod and heaps of attitude help make it pop.

LILY RABE (B+)

Premiere of The Tender Bar at the BFI London Film Festival in London

Gown: Carolina Herrera

Maternity style at its finest. No one said you need to be a frump when sporting a baby bump during a pandemic, so I am glad Rabe is hitting her style stride. This chic yellow frock makes me feel all warm and fuzzy, providing a burst of sunshine that gives her that extra radiance.

ZENDAYA (C+)

2021 Women In Film event in Los Angeles

Gown: Loewe

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Not even Zendaya can make this look anything but pretentious. Someone randomly pinned a breastplate to flimsy, cheap-looking sweatshirt material, and called it a day. What she should do is ship this reject prop from her sci-fi movie Dune to an art gallery and all will be forgiven.

KRISTEN STEWART (C)

Premiere of Spencer at the BFI London Film Festival in London

Gown: Chanel

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Absolutely a case of square peg in a round hole. She does generally fine as a Chanel ambassador, but this is surely the wrong dress, wrong styling and wrong hair colour. Can't think of any reason for this dull letdown except "contractual obligation" - or gunpoint.

JAMIE CHUNG (C-)

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles

Outfit: Not known

Bags: Chanel

Honestly, this is hardly worst-dressed material. The teal colour story is cute and so are the black and white boots. But between the massive jellyfish sleeves and two ridiculously mini crossbodies, this 100 per cent enters "most overcooked" territory.