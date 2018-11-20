Jessica Alba back in beautiful black
Jessica Alba is a black beauty in her red carpet comeback
JESSICA ALBA (A-)
Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles
Gown: Valentino
Clutch: Jimmy Choo
It has been two years since the mother of three appeared in this column, and what a gorgeous red carpet comeback this is.
Black is absolutely bewitching here, with streaks of sparkle making it look like we are gazing into a starry night sky.
ALLISON WILLIAMS (B)
Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles
Top and pantsuit: Monse
I'm not usually a fan of oversized pantsuits, but this immaculately tailored chequered version that fits Williams like a glove is cool enough to make me drool. The white knit cuffs and deconstructed asymmetrical trouser layer also add a nice twist.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON (C+)
People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica
Top, pants and shoes: Versace
This is a crime against mammaries. I am feeling sympathy pain just looking at her erupting boobs. The double-scoop ice cream cone neckline is no woman's friend, so I am pretty sure it was created by a man.
COCO ROCHA (C)
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City
Gown: Christian Siriano
The Queen Elsa colour aesthetic is season-appropriate, but it is as if an aqua tulle boa was tacked on as trim at the last minute to make a basic white dress vaguely interesting.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D)
GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney
Top and skirt: Paco Rabanne
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Why bother wearing a turtleneck cardigan when you are going to unbutton it from the cleavage down? Okay, it is to show off her second-best asset, but throw in the random clashing patterns and fabrics on the wrap skirt, and the absurdity is more than I can handle.
