Jessica Chastain wins the red carpet in red and blue

Jessica Chastain.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP
Jojo Siwa.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP
Dakota Johnson.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP
Caitriona Balfe.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP
Kelly Rowland.PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Red on red on red is truly Jessica Chastain's fiercest fashion flex

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Oct 19, 2021 06:00 am

JESSICA CHASTAIN (A-)

Premiere of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye at the Rome Film Festival

Gown: Gucci

At first glance, these opposing colours and textiles do not appear to belong together. I am more enamoured of the opulent sky blue crystal-embellished cut-out bodice with bejewelled collar than the red skirt. But overall, it is an interesting, striking combination that grows on you.

JOJO SIWA (B)

Women's Image Awards in Los Angeles

Tracksuit: Gucci

Shoes: Dr Martens

Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez continues to sizzle with Affleck by her side

I am just grateful the 18-year-old is for once not sporting her signature high ponytail or looking like a rainbow exploded on her. She likened this navy blue and gold monogrammed ensemble to "a Kraft mac and cheese box", but it is actually fun, fresh and finally age-appropriate.

DAKOTA JOHNSON (C+)

Premiere of The Lost Daughter at the London Film Festival

Gown: Gucci

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

I love bold shoulders, but these visible exaggerated pads border on clownish. The fit is off, the drab nude colour washes her out and the carcass of at least one Muppet is wrapped around her wrists. She is 32 years old going on middle-age drag queen.

CAITRIONA BALFE (C+)

Premiere of Belfast at the London Film Festival

Gown: Stella McCartney for AZ Factory

We have another aggressive shoulder pad situation here. It is a LOT of dress, so much so that all I see is a pinhead sticking out of a tent of metallic lurex pleats. I am still trying to decide if I have died and gone to pleats heaven, or am stuck in full-on Christmas tree-topper purgatory.

KELLY ROWLAND (D+)

Premiere of The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles

Gown: Marcell von Berlin

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? You can imagine her singing Lady Marmalade in this, right? Which also means Moulin Rouge cosplay is entirely dated. Unfortunately, the leather opera gloves age this soul sista yet another 20 years.

Fashion

