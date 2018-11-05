Keira Knightley is the ultimate red carpet fairytale princess

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (A)

Premiere of The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

in London

Gown: Chanel

For someone playing the Sugar Plum Fairy in a Disney fantasy chockful of magic, princessy frocks and ballerinas, this frothy confection is on point and totally classic Keira. What a breathtaking comeback for the Queen of Romanticism who has been MIA on the red carpet.

CATE BLANCHETT (B+)

British Academy Britannia (Bafta) Awards

in Los Angeles

Gown: Givenchy

The level of difficulty is off the charts, thanks to that single sleeve with peaked shoulder and kaleidoscopic print. But Blanchett is a style superhero who injects her brand of cool into anything, and her asymmetrical hairdo complements the whole lopsided vibe.

CLAIRE FOY (C)

Presentation of The Girl In The Spider's Web in Madrid

Dress: Not known

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

I love pockets, but not this big and this many, nor when they are turned into boob envelopes. Foy is just not the kind of woman who can pull off edgy and utilitarian, and this is the uniform of a waitress at some pretentious molecular gastronomy restaurant.

ROONEY MARA (C)

Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Gala

in Los Angeles

Dress: Hiraeth

From one girl with the dragon tattoo to another. Once you get over the initial confusion of whether she's sporting a leather harness or backwards back brace, you realise this is just par for the course when it comes to her tortured, awkward and severe aesthetic.

CARDI B (D-)

Mala Luna Music Festival

in San Antonio, Texas

Outfit: Not known

To bounce back from having a baby three months ago and look this fit is an inspiration. What isn't is her fashion choice. Those ghastly thigh cut-outs are something else. Pest control needs to be alerted that alien moths are on the loose.