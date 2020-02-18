Kylie Jenner puts hourglass figure to best use at Oscars after-party

KYLIE JENNER (A)

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Who would have guessed a member of the Kar-Jenner family would be best-dressed at anything, let alone on Oscar night? But here Jenner is tasteful, elegant and shockingly subdued in a shimmering navy gown enhanced by a statement-making crinoline frill applique. I am also obsessed with that Jessica Rabbit-esque houseglass shape.

LUCY BOYNTON (A-)

Gown: Miu Miu

Floating on a pretty cloud of cotton candy, fashion plate Boynton is another top contender. The combination of dreamy tulle and pastel rainbow hues is always irresistible, creating a romantic, fairy-tale vibe. Her personal style never fails to floor me.

TESSA THOMPSON (A-)

Gown, bag and shoes: Versace

Thompson channelling a glam gladiator is also one of my favourites. The pleated lamé, shades of mint, bondage-inspired belts, armour-like corset - everything comes together quite stunningly. Exuding both strength and softness, she can easily conquer any fashion rival in her way.

CAMILA MENDES (B+)

Gown: Moschino

This busy trompe-l'oeil printed gown is so close to veering into costumey Met Gala territory. It is a bold move and theoretically should fall flat, but Veronica Lodge from Riverdale never plays around. Mendes brings it to 3D life, it fits her like a dream and I am grateful she went for it so we get the chance to eyeball the details.

JOAN SMALLS (C)

Dress: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Trust models to raise the level of inappropriateness at an Oscar party. Is that a seriously shrunken bustier, or are those seriously oversized pasties? Either way, it is mildly terrifying. Oh, and The Little Mermaid wants her modesty cups back. The rest of it can sink Under The Sea.