School of Frock

Lily Collins a bright spark in sea of Halloween-worthy outfits

LILY COLLINS (B+)PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
LUCY BOYNTON (C+)PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
TILDA SWINTON (D+)PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
SIGOURNEY WEAVER (D-)PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
BEBE REXHA (F)PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

With Halloween around the corner, it's no wonder things are getting a little frightful on the red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Oct 30, 2018 06:00 am

LILY COLLINS (B+)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Jacket, skirt, bodysuit and shoes: Givenchy

Collins isn't the type of girl who usually goes edgy, but perhaps she should bring this side of herself out to play more often.

This is chic, sleek and quite the head-turner thanks to the cut-out, belt and black-and-green colour story.

LUCY BOYNTON (C+)

Premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody in London

Gown: Gucci

Dakota Johnson sparkles her way to the top
Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

Is her Halloween costume that of an 80s prom queen? If so, I'm sold.

There is something so unapologetically vintage about the bubblegum pink jacquard frock, but the rest of the elements - pleats, hip-widening ruffles and a fan bow, all at once - border on ridiculous.

TILDA SWINTON (D+)

Premiere of Suspiria in Los Angeles

Top, pants and clutch: Schiaparelli

Not sure which clown she borrowed these comically oversized hot pink elephant pants from, but I am laughing at her, not with her.

Still, one should applaud Swinton for having the gumption to wear something that makes her look like she has got the worst case of bowlegs ever.

SIGOURNEY WEAVER (D-)

Rome Film Festival session in Rome

Top, dress, pants and shoes: Off-White

A horror show not for the faint-hearted. Who can make sense of this tapestry nightmare? Great fabric for a chair, not a human. But your reality will really start to unravel when you get to the ankle boots that come with their own little scarves. Now you can scream.

BEBE REXHA (F)

Moschino X H&M runway show in New York City

Top, jacket and pants: Moschino X H&M

All trick, no treat. The only statement she is making with this sartorial equivalent of a migraine is she wishes she sold this many CDs in real life.

An ensemble that swiftly needs to follow in the footsteps of what is printed on it - into oblivion.

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
