Mamma Mia stars Seyfried, James lead fashion parade
The female leads of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit high notes on the red carpet
AMANDA SEYFRIED (B+)
London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Pantsuit: Alexander McQueen
Shoes: Not known
Aside from that unnecessary piece of fabric hanging off the jacket, this is one strong #girlboss look. She is sleek and sophisticated from head to toe. The fierce pose sells the whole thing.
LILY JAMES (B-)
London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Gown: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
James sure loves her Cinderella moments. And isn't the frou-frou skirt of the white and blue toile ballgown also possibly the most beautiful duvet you have ever seen? I just want to curl up in it and take a nap.
EVANGELINE LILLY (C)
Photocall for Ant-Man And The Wasp in Rome
Dress: Carmen March
Shoes: Loeffler Randall
Lilly may play Marvel superhero Wasp, but this seriously bugs me. How many silly belts does an outfit need? Especially when they are falling around her thighs and hips? Get rid of one and move the other up towards her waist and all will be forgiven.
OLIVIA MUNN (D)
The Predator panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego
Top and pants: BreeLayne
This shade of Statue of Liberty green is universally terrible, but mash it up with a cheap-looking velour knotted top and bell-bottoms and you get a Juicy Couture tracksuit - from the 70s.
KIM KARDASHIAN (F)
Beautycon Festival LA in Los Angeles
Dress and bag: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Merah Vodianova
What is this supposed to be? A mutilated blazer worn over bicycle shorts and the hardest-working tie-front in history? It is confusing times like these when I wish she'd just post a naked Instagram picture so that normalcy can resume.
