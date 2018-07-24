Mamma Mia stars Seyfried, James lead fashion parade

AMANDA SEYFRIED (B+)

London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Pantsuit: Alexander McQueen

Shoes: Not known

AMANDA SEYFRIED PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Aside from that unnecessary piece of fabric hanging off the jacket, this is one strong #girlboss look. She is sleek and sophisticated from head to toe. The fierce pose sells the whole thing.

LILY JAMES (B-)

London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

LILY JAMES PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

James sure loves her Cinderella moments. And isn't the frou-frou skirt of the white and blue toile ballgown also possibly the most beautiful duvet you have ever seen? I just want to curl up in it and take a nap.

EVANGELINE LILLY (C)

Photocall for Ant-Man And The Wasp in Rome

Dress: Carmen March

Shoes: Loeffler Randall

EVANGELINE LILLY PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Lilly may play Marvel superhero Wasp, but this seriously bugs me. How many silly belts does an outfit need? Especially when they are falling around her thighs and hips? Get rid of one and move the other up towards her waist and all will be forgiven.

OLIVIA MUNN (D)

The Predator panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego

Top and pants: BreeLayne

OLIVIA MUNN PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

This shade of Statue of Liberty green is universally terrible, but mash it up with a cheap-looking velour knotted top and bell-bottoms and you get a Juicy Couture tracksuit - from the 70s.

KIM KARDASHIAN (F)

Beautycon Festival LA in Los Angeles

Dress and bag: Dolce & Gabbana

Shoes: Merah Vodianova

KIM KARDASHIAN PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

What is this supposed to be? A mutilated blazer worn over bicycle shorts and the hardest-working tie-front in history? It is confusing times like these when I wish she'd just post a naked Instagram picture so that normalcy can resume.