Mary Queen of Scots star Saoirse Ronan rules the red carpet too

SAOIRSE RONAN (A)

Premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots in London

Gown: Carolina Herrera

She is tall, young, thin and blessed with the face of an angel. Ronan is fast becoming the new Elle Fanning, transforming seemingly unworkable pieces like this into pure fashion fantasy. I am loving how this retro-romantic frock with the smocking and pouf is perfect for both her and the movie she is promoting.

MARGOT ROBBIE (A-)

Premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots in London

Gown: Rodarte

Even though she is a conventional beauty, Robbie has a spotty red carpet record. So this is a major win for her, thanks to the bombshell styling and charming dress. Too bad there can be only one queen each week - and it is her co-star.

AMBER HEARD (A-)

Premiere of Aquaman in Los Angeles

Gown: Julien Macdonald

We have seen countless iterations of this style, but Heard is making killer waves by serving up a strong, smouldering and sexy Atlantis warrior princess. The wet hair, seaweed metallic hue and caught-in-a-net design pays suitable homage to her film.

JENNIFER LOPEZ (B-)

Premiere of Second Act in New York City

Gown: Giambattista Valli

It is more dress than this premiere wanted or needed, and all that aggressive Barbie pink tulle is giving me diabetes, but I applaud her for bringing some DIVA DRAMA to her small-time rom-com - and helping sweep the red carpet while she is at it. JLo still does not do things by halves.

ELLIE GOULDING (D)

The Fashion Awards in London

Gown: A.W.A.K.E.

I do not care if it is custom-made or features Oriental influences and Swarovski crystals, the poor woman looks like she is trapped in a fancy body cast. And no, I am not signing off on it.