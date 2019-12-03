Maya Hawke enjoys dark princess moment at AMAs
These were sartorial standouts at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last week - for better or worse
MAYA HAWKE (A-)
Gown: Christian Dior
The 21-year-old daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman enjoys her modern princess moment in an alluring black ballgown with a rock chick edge, adorned with gold constellation embroidery reminiscent of a starry night sky and matching mesh bolero. Dark, dreamy and perfect for this time of year.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD (B+)
Gown: Stello
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
I'm obsessed with the colour and draping, but I wish this glitzy sequined purple number didn't try to do things half-and-half. Going all the way with the majestic left side and dramatic cape-train and ditching the sexier right side would have earned her an easy A.
KESHA (B)
Dress, leggings and shoes: Versace
With that robe and "wet" hair, she looks like she just stepped out from the most luxe bathroom ever.
Head-to-toe Versace baroque print usually screams excess, but I don't know which is more shocking - that Kesha is pulling it off, or that I'm actually digging her in it.
CONSTANCE WU (D)
Dress: Prada
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Did she pick this sad, shapeless pale pink lace-up dress from a mall catalogue for five-year-olds? Then again, even little ballerina wannabes would not be caught dead in it.
The fit is unfortunate and those Chun-Li buns provide the final touch of desperation. Wu needs to hustle harder for red carpet redemption come 2020.
BILLIE EILISH (F)
Top, pants and shoes: Burberry
The Handmaid's Tale - but make it Billie Eilish. So here is the kooky teenager sporting her uncomely signature slouchy uniform and chunky sneakers (this time in Burberry checks) and a crystal mesh veiled bonnet - overall a symbol of protest against the male gaze. Since I'm too old to ever "get" it, I'm just going to crit the heck out of such insanity.
