Maya Hawke enjoys dark princess moment at AMAs

MAYA HAWKE (A-)

Gown: Christian Dior

The 21-year-old daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman enjoys her modern princess moment in an alluring black ballgown with a rock chick edge, adorned with gold constellation embroidery reminiscent of a starry night sky and matching mesh bolero. Dark, dreamy and perfect for this time of year.

MAYA HAWKE PHOTO: REUTERS

CARRIE UNDERWOOD (B+)

Gown: Stello

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

I'm obsessed with the colour and draping, but I wish this glitzy sequined purple number didn't try to do things half-and-half. Going all the way with the majestic left side and dramatic cape-train and ditching the sexier right side would have earned her an easy A.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD PHOTO: AFP

KESHA (B)

Dress, leggings and shoes: Versace

With that robe and "wet" hair, she looks like she just stepped out from the most luxe bathroom ever.

Head-to-toe Versace baroque print usually screams excess, but I don't know which is more shocking - that Kesha is pulling it off, or that I'm actually digging her in it.

KESHA PHOTO: REUTERS

CONSTANCE WU (D)

Dress: Prada

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Did she pick this sad, shapeless pale pink lace-up dress from a mall catalogue for five-year-olds? Then again, even little ballerina wannabes would not be caught dead in it.

The fit is unfortunate and those Chun-Li buns provide the final touch of desperation. Wu needs to hustle harder for red carpet redemption come 2020.

CONSTANCE WU PHOTO: EPA

BILLIE EILISH (F)

Top, pants and shoes: Burberry

The Handmaid's Tale - but make it Billie Eilish. So here is the kooky teenager sporting her uncomely signature slouchy uniform and chunky sneakers (this time in Burberry checks) and a crystal mesh veiled bonnet - overall a symbol of protest against the male gaze. Since I'm too old to ever "get" it, I'm just going to crit the heck out of such insanity.