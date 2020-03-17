Meghan Markle's royal exit makes us green with envy

MEGHAN MARKLE (A)

Commonwealth Service in London

Dress: Emilia Wickstead

Bag: Gabriela Hearst

Shoes: Aquazzura

This is one hell of a Megxit. The Duchess of Sussex is not going quietly into the night and is absolutely resplendent at her final royal public engagement in a bold, vibrant emerald sheath dress with dramatic scarf-neck and matching fascinator. The whole modest yet glam vibe makes me green with envy.

MEGHAN MARKLE PHOTO: AFP

LIU YIFEI (A-)

Premiere of Mulan in Los Angeles

Gown: Elie Saab

I truly feel for Liu - all dressed up for her big Hollywood break but with no movie to show for it. This epic embroidered gold ballgown, with chinoiserie detailing and a train to end all trains, is very expected and on-brand for the latest Disney princess. It is just a shame we will not get to see more of her on the big screen for now.

LIU YIFEI PHOTO: REUTERS

EMILY BLUNT (B-)

Premiere of A Quiet Place Part II in New York City

Dress: Alexander McQueen

Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo

Blunt is another casualty of last-minute film release cancellations - out and about promoting her sequel, completely unaware of what is to come. A red leather dress is always hot, but tacking on the fussy, frilly and totally unnecessary lace hem takes the sex appeal down several notches. I do not love the mixed messaging, but I do still love her.

EMILY BLUNT PHOTO: AFP

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (C-)

Premiere of Mulan in Los Angeles

Dress: Galia Lahav

Shoes: Gina

Xtina sang the theme tune Reflection from the 1998 animated Mulan, and perhaps she has not looked at her own recently. This is really bad drag. She looks like she is nursing a newborn under that massive bow, while being draped in creased satin bedsheets. And somewhere out there, a production of Kinky Boots is missing a pair.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA PHOTO: REUTERS

MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)

Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls runway show in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes:

Christian Cowan

She is channelling her inner Bubbles in an electric blue velvet minidress with yeti sleeves attached. This unfortunate outfit obviously defies reason and explanation. But since the apocalypse is nigh and fashion disasters cannot compare with real-life ones, let's just roll with it.