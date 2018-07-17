Melania Trump is Belle of the ball
First Lady Melania Trump shows up Hollywood as Belle of the ball
MELANIA TRUMP (A)
Black-tie dinner in London
Gown: J. Mendel
This is Grecian goddess perfection fit for a queen, but yellow gowns can't help but evoke Disney's Princess Belle. Then again, Flotus is married to you-know-who, so the parallel to Beauty And The Beast isn't that far off.
HANNAH QUINLIVAN (B)
Premiere of Skyscraper in New York City
Gown: Prada
Mrs Jay Chou is pretty in sparkly metallic pink but is let down by amateurish head styling. A sleek updo or wet look would have injected some edge and sealed the deal.
MICHELLE MONAGHAN (B-)
Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Paris
Gown: Valentino
Now that is some dramatic broderie anglaise (open embroidery) all right. The eyelets are disturbingly large and the boob ruffles entirely unnecessary, but I also find the romantic feminine effect and periwinkle hue rather irresistible.
ANGELA BASSETT (D+)
Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Paris
Jumpsuit: Naeem Khan
The fabulous Queen Mother of Wakanda deserves better than an assembly-line bedazzled jumpsuit - especially a sheer one that forces us to stare at her visible undergarments. Seriously, would adding a little lining really be that impossible a mission?
IRINA SHAYK (D)
30th anniversary celebration of Vogue Espana magazine in Madrid
Dress: Isabel Marant
Bag and shoes: Not known
Supermodels - they are just like us. In the sense that they have off days too. As if Shayk's bangs trauma is not bad enough, any dress with crotch ruching cheapens the whole endeavour in a hurry.
