Melania Trump is Belle of the ball

MELANIA TRUMP (A)

Black-tie dinner in London

Gown: J. Mendel

This is Grecian goddess perfection fit for a queen, but yellow gowns can't help but evoke Disney's Princess Belle. Then again, Flotus is married to you-know-who, so the parallel to Beauty And The Beast isn't that far off.

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS, ABIMAGES

HANNAH QUINLIVAN (B)

Premiere of Skyscraper in New York City

Gown: Prada

Mrs Jay Chou is pretty in sparkly metallic pink but is let down by amateurish head styling. A sleek updo or wet look would have injected some edge and sealed the deal.

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS, ABIMAGES

MICHELLE MONAGHAN (B-)

Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Paris

Gown: Valentino

Now that is some dramatic broderie anglaise (open embroidery) all right. The eyelets are disturbingly large and the boob ruffles entirely unnecessary, but I also find the romantic feminine effect and periwinkle hue rather irresistible.

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS, ABIMAGES

ANGELA BASSETT (D+)

Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Paris

Jumpsuit: Naeem Khan

The fabulous Queen Mother of Wakanda deserves better than an assembly-line bedazzled jumpsuit - especially a sheer one that forces us to stare at her visible undergarments. Seriously, would adding a little lining really be that impossible a mission?

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS, ABIMAGES

IRINA SHAYK (D)

30th anniversary celebration of Vogue Espana magazine in Madrid

Dress: Isabel Marant

Bag and shoes: Not known

Supermodels - they are just like us. In the sense that they have off days too. As if Shayk's bangs trauma is not bad enough, any dress with crotch ruching cheapens the whole endeavour in a hurry.