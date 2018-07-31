Mila Kunis scores glam slam
Mila Kunis gets dressy for the first time in ages and it's a glam slam
MILA KUNIS (B)
Premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me in Los Angeles
Gown: Valentino
At first glance, this is an easy A, with the striking colour and romantic sweep. But a downgrading is necessary on closer inspection - the inner skirt should be floor-length and the droopy bust needs a good hoist.
But in such a lacklustre week, the lady in red wins.
CHLOE GRACE MORETZ (B-)
Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival closing night gala of The Miseducation Of Cameron Post in Los Angeles
Gown: Stella McCartney
Moretz is all grown up and gorgeous. Not crazy about the cheap-looking print or flammable textile, but at least she is stepping out of her comfort zone in this mature and womanly silhouette.
MICHELLE MONAGHAN (C)
Screening of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Washington
Gown: Rochas
Clutch: Tyler Ellis
Unless this is Tom Cruise's leftover parachute from the movie, she literally put on a tent that makes it look like her triplets are due. Surely this depressing, muddy shade of brown belongs only on grocery paper bags and Brownie uniforms?
AMANDLA STENBERG (D)
Screening of The Darkest Minds in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Mulberry
If clowns had tracksuits, they would pretty much look like this. That explains why the poor girl, sporting those wrist and ankle cuffs from hell, is one big fashion joke.
TARA REID (D-)
Entertainment Weekly annual Comic-Con party in San Diego
Dress: For The Stars Fashion House
Clutch and shoes: Not known
Why would anyone wear black undies under sheer white? Guess Reid really wants us to know that she owns the saddest pair of granny panties in the universe - and the most bewilderingly low-riding ones too.
