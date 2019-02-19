School of Frock: Miley Cyrus is red hot on red carpet

MILEY CYRUS (A)

Premiere of Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles

Gown: Valentino

Miley Cyrus PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Consider Cyrus forgiven for her whole Wrecking Ball phase. Radiant and romantic, there's no missing her again in this breathtaking, traffic-stopping shade of red. Not only is it event-appropriate, she can't resist adding her signature sliver of sexiness amid the abundance of froufrou.

DIANE KRUGER (A-)

Premiere of The Operative at the Berlin Film Festival in Berlin

Gown: Givenchy

Diane Kruger

Weird and wonderful - just how I like my Kruger red-carpetry. From the sheer bits and velvet bib bodice to the love-it-or-hate-it sculptural skirt, there are just so many unusual elements to take in, all while maintaining her movie star elegance.

AMERICA FERRERA (B+)

Premiere of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in Los Angeles

Gown: J. Mendel

America Ferrera

Princess moments and Ferrera don't usually mix, but this is such a dream and certainly her personal best.

The watercolour degrade effect and geometric design are pretty enchanting, and anything with an attached cape is an instant win for me. Queen Elsa would approve.

RITA ORA (D)

Spotify's Best New Artist party in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Marc Jacobs

Shoes: Olgana Paris

Rita Ora

It's like she came dressed as Mr Snuffleupagus' mate, but had to remove the head just so she wouldn't suffocate in the costume. With such an explosion of neon feathers, even drag queens would think it is all a bit much.

BEBE REXHA (F)

Spotify's Best New Artist party in Los Angeles

Dress: Harry Halim

Shoes: Not known

Bebe Rexha

Designers of the world, please stop snubbing Rexha because of her size and spare us from enduring an eternity of 80s prom nightmares.

You will also be saving her boobs and vulva from making unwanted appearances. So do some good and throw a decent outfit on her for once.