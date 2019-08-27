School of Frock

No couture is too difficult for Cara Delevingne to carry

Cara Delevingne accepts the Iris van Herpen red carpet challenge - and nails it

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Aug 27, 2019 06:00 am
CARA DELEVINGNE (A)

Premiere of Carnival Row in Los Angeles

Gown: Iris van Herpen

I wish we saw more of the fantasy couture brand's eye-popping, mind-bending creations on the red carpet, but not everyone has the guts to wear them. Delevingne joins fearless elite brethren Gwendoline Christie and Eva Green by donning this dizzying work of art that is part Rorschach, part butterfly and all lethal sci-fi alien queen.

ELLE FANNING (B-)

Go Behind The Scenes With Walt Disney Studios event during D23 Expo in Anaheim, California
Dress: Kimhekim
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

This bubblegum pink satin organza confection would look downright silly and nauseatingly cutesy on anybody else, but Fanning’s Disney Princess power makes it dramatic yet sweet and whimsical. When it comes to statement looks, she is quite literally the gift that keeps on giving here.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (C+)

D23 Disney Legends event in Anaheim, California
Dress: Frankie Shop
Shoes: House Of CB

A taller woman would have done this lemon yellow belted blazer dress with oversized shoulders more justice, but I appreciate Aguilera experimenting with a cheery hue that is pretty spot on for a Disney event. Not as convinced about the brown suede thigh-high boots though, which add to the overall stumpifying effect.

SALMA HAYEK (D)

Go Behind The Scenes With Walt Disney Studios event during D23 Expo in Anaheim, California
Top and pantsuit: Not known

Hayek needs to start surrounding herself with full-length mirrors instead of yes men, or stop trying to fit into sample supermodel sizes. Or how about enlisting the services of, you know, a tailor? The awkward sleeve length and pant hemline are making my eyes twitch.

PIPER PERABO (F)

Premiere of Angel Has Fallen in Los Angeles
Outfit and shoes: Not known

Not only is she unrecognisable from her Coyote Ugly days, her “quirky” get-up deserves no recognition either. This is probably what you throw on when you want to pop over to a 24-hour store in the middle of the night and hope nobody you know sees you. But a movie premiere is where everybody sees you. She is this close to giving me an existential crisis.

Fashion

