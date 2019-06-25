Olivia Munn sparkles most when she opts for simple glamour
OLIVIA MUNN (A-)
Premiere of The Rook in Los Angeles
Gown: Galvan London
There is nothing revolutionary about a minimalist, nude-toned liquid sequin gown. But when the pickings are either slim or insane, sometimes something low-key pretty is a welcome palate-cleanser.
Munn truly shines when she does understated, sultry glamour instead of blindly succumbing to trends.
ZENDAYA (B+)
Photo call for Spider-Man: Far From Home in London
Pantsuit: Alexandre Vauthier
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Tom Holland may be Spider-Man, but Zendaya is the style superhero. Who knew she could be even more gorgeous as a redhead? And that she can rock the hell out of a three-piece suit, looking like the world's coolest professor? Loving the English dandy details, from the houndstooth vest-and-blazer combo to the romantic neck scarf.
LILY JAMES (C)
Premiere of Yesterday in London
Dress and shoes: Burberry
Where to start? I am completely befuddled by so much beige-on-beige action. A nude bejewelled mesh turtleneck goes under a lace-trimmed slip dress covered in bottle caps and hemmed with doilies. I don't get what all this means, but I know for sure it is one of the dumbest craft projects I have seen this year.
RIHANNA (D)
Fenty x Webster pop-up cocktail party in New York City
Dress and shoes: Fenty
Rihanna is one of the richest women in the world, but here she is in all her basic glory, wearing a dress that is too tight, too short, too pink, too flimsy, too dated and too cheap. The fit at the bust is so hellish, even her boobs are trying to make a run for it.
RITA ORA (F)
Soccer Aid 2019 in London
Top, jeans and shoes:
Not known
Anything Ora wears should come with a trigger warning. Her latest offering literally looks like it has been through the wringer. Has she fallen on such hard times? The T-shirt survived a shredder and those jeans are missing a pant leg.
If she donated these threads to the homeless, they would give it back.
