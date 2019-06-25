Olivia Munn sparkles most when she opts for simple glamour

OLIVIA MUNN (A-)

Premiere of The Rook in Los Angeles

Gown: Galvan London

There is nothing revolutionary about a minimalist, nude-toned liquid sequin gown. But when the pickings are either slim or insane, sometimes something low-key pretty is a welcome palate-cleanser.

Munn truly shines when she does understated, sultry glamour instead of blindly succumbing to trends.

OLIVIA MUNN

ZENDAYA (B+)

Photo call for Spider-Man: Far From Home in London

Pantsuit: Alexandre Vauthier

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Tom Holland may be Spider-Man, but Zendaya is the style superhero. Who knew she could be even more gorgeous as a redhead? And that she can rock the hell out of a three-piece suit, looking like the world's coolest professor? Loving the English dandy details, from the houndstooth vest-and-blazer combo to the romantic neck scarf.

ZENDAYA

LILY JAMES (C)

Premiere of Yesterday in London

Dress and shoes: Burberry

Where to start? I am completely befuddled by so much beige-on-beige action. A nude bejewelled mesh turtleneck goes under a lace-trimmed slip dress covered in bottle caps and hemmed with doilies. I don't get what all this means, but I know for sure it is one of the dumbest craft projects I have seen this year.

LILY JAMES

RIHANNA (D)

Fenty x Webster pop-up cocktail party in New York City

Dress and shoes: Fenty

Rihanna is one of the richest women in the world, but here she is in all her basic glory, wearing a dress that is too tight, too short, too pink, too flimsy, too dated and too cheap. The fit at the bust is so hellish, even her boobs are trying to make a run for it.

RIHANNA

RITA ORA (F)

Soccer Aid 2019 in London

Top, jeans and shoes:

Not known

Anything Ora wears should come with a trigger warning. Her latest offering literally looks like it has been through the wringer. Has she fallen on such hard times? The T-shirt survived a shredder and those jeans are missing a pant leg.

If she donated these threads to the homeless, they would give it back.