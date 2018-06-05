School of Frock

Olivia Palermo, Katie Holmes stay afloat amid sinking style standards

PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Now that last month's series of fashion extravaganzas has ended, the red carpet energy has screeched to a halt

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jun 05, 2018 06:00 am

OLIVIA PALERMO (B+)

American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City

Pantsuit: Not known

I would typically give a hard eyeroll for anyone who wears almost next to nothing under a blazer, but trust the professional fashionista to look effortlessly cool and chic in this luxe deep green velvet pantsuit with razor-sharp tailoring.

KATIE HOLMES (B)

American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City

Dress: Zac Posen

Shoes: Not known

Star Style

She learns from fashion fails

A lovely romantic springtime frock that sets itself apart with its bateau neckline, Stepford wife silhouette and rich floral embroidery. It is peak Katie Holmes, and all she needs is a fascinator to fit right in at the recent royal wedding.

KATHARINE MCPHEE (C-)

Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards in New York City

Top and pants: Zimmermann

This certainly does not earn any stripes in my book. Everything is out of place.

The blonde bob and bangs age her, and the ruffled bra top and palazzo pants belong on vacation, not the red carpet.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD (D)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom photo call in London

Dress: Dolce & Gabbana

Shoes: Not known

The poor woman has bigger problems than dinosaurs - like her continued style cluelessness.

It should be illegal for curvy pale women to wear chalky ruched pantyhose dresses the colour of their skin, unless they want to look wrinkly, nude and huge at first glance.

RUBY ROSE (F)

iHeartRadio's KIIS FM Wango Tango by AT&T in Los Angeles

Outfit and shoes: Not known

Whatever happened to sexy Ruby Rose? She lost a ton of weight, and now, she is just scarily skinny Ruby Rose. In those black leather overalls and combat boots, I just want to hand her a hard hat and order her to get to work - on herself.

Jeanmarie Tan

