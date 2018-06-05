Olivia Palermo, Katie Holmes stay afloat amid sinking style standards
Now that last month's series of fashion extravaganzas has ended, the red carpet energy has screeched to a halt
OLIVIA PALERMO (B+)
American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City
Pantsuit: Not known
I would typically give a hard eyeroll for anyone who wears almost next to nothing under a blazer, but trust the professional fashionista to look effortlessly cool and chic in this luxe deep green velvet pantsuit with razor-sharp tailoring.
KATIE HOLMES (B)
American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York City
Dress: Zac Posen
Shoes: Not known
A lovely romantic springtime frock that sets itself apart with its bateau neckline, Stepford wife silhouette and rich floral embroidery. It is peak Katie Holmes, and all she needs is a fascinator to fit right in at the recent royal wedding.
KATHARINE MCPHEE (C-)
Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards in New York City
Top and pants: Zimmermann
This certainly does not earn any stripes in my book. Everything is out of place.
The blonde bob and bangs age her, and the ruffled bra top and palazzo pants belong on vacation, not the red carpet.
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD (D)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom photo call in London
Dress: Dolce & Gabbana
Shoes: Not known
The poor woman has bigger problems than dinosaurs - like her continued style cluelessness.
It should be illegal for curvy pale women to wear chalky ruched pantyhose dresses the colour of their skin, unless they want to look wrinkly, nude and huge at first glance.
RUBY ROSE (F)
iHeartRadio's KIIS FM Wango Tango by AT&T in Los Angeles
Outfit and shoes: Not known
Whatever happened to sexy Ruby Rose? She lost a ton of weight, and now, she is just scarily skinny Ruby Rose. In those black leather overalls and combat boots, I just want to hand her a hard hat and order her to get to work - on herself.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now