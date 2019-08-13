Penelope Cruz-es to glory on red carpet

PENELOPE CRUZ (A)

Premiere of Pain And Glory in London

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo

My favourite look from Cruz in years. She is absolutely glorious in this alluring blend of opal stones, pink crystals, peach beads and pale pink ostrich feathers. It is tiered, tinsel and terrific. Christmas cannot come soon enough.

CAMILA CABELLO (B+)

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles

Dress: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

If the hair was less unruly, Cabello would have scored a bigger win. I am loving the 80s vibe of this flirty, shimmery icy pink belted minidress complete with over-the-top ruffled sheer sleeves. If designers insist on churning out jellyfish couture, then this is how it should be done.

RUBY ROSE (B)

The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party in Los Angeles

Dress: Christian Dior

Shoes: Gucci

Undoubtedly a silly outfit, but the power of Rose compels me to like it. A sheer netted bustier dress worn over shorts and a checked turtleneck, accessorised with saddlebag belt and loafers, is weird and confusing. Yet it comes together shockingly well on her.

LUCY LIU (C+)

Premiere of Why Women Kill in Los Angeles

Jacket and skirt: Alexandre Vauthier

Bag: Tyler Ellis

Shoes: Aldo

The matador top is kinda cute, but that bubble skirt is totally not - unless you are stick-thin and six feet tall. The good news is that no bull will want to go near it; the bad news is that it had already killed the entire look.

TORI SPELLING (D)

Premiere of BH90210 in Los Angeles

Dress: Mandi Line

Shoes: Not known

Creator Aaron Spelling's privileged daughter was so dispensable in the original Beverly Hills 90210 and basically the epitome of nepotism that she had to turn up at the reboot's premiere in a dress featuring her character's name spray-painted over it. You know, in case we forgot. Not that this get-up is worth remembering either.