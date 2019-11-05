Purple Valentino reigns for Emilia Clarke, ruins Florence Pugh

EMILIA CLARKE (A-)

Premiere of Last Christmas in New York City

Gown: Valentino

Shoes: Brian Atwood

Maybe being the Mother of Dragons was cramping her style. Now that Game Of Thrones is behind her, Clarke is finally starting to step up. And this is hands down the best she has ever looked. Festive sparkle and holiday glam come together nicely in this stunning violet sequinned gown, which is also perfect for promoting her Christmas-themed rom-com.

EMILIA CLARKE PHOTO: AFP

JANELLE MONAE (B)

Premiere of Harriet in Los Angeles

Gown: Honayda

Shoes: Not known

Yes, it is a sheer dress showing off major cleavage action and granny panties. But I am willing to overlook this rare detour from her high fashion lane because the embellishments, cape sleeves and sexy space queen vibe are undeniably fabulous.

JANELLE MONAE PHOTO: AFP

LUCY BOYNTON (B-)

Bette Midler's 2019 Hulaween party in New York City

Gown: Ryan Lo Studio

Shoes: Not known

Even as Corpse Bride at a Halloween party, Boynton is killing it more than her celebrity peers phoning it in at formal events. She is still drop-dead gorgeous underneath the blue wig, goth make-up and Miss Havisham-esque wedding get-up.

LUCY BOYNTON PHOTO: EPA

AVRIL LAVIGNE (D+)

Unicef Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and shoes: Not known

Speaking of Halloween costumes, this one is likely to haunt me. Lavigne has seen better days - and a less tacky wardrobe. This juvenile metallic silver and holographic ensemble could be her way of telling the world she is going from Skater Girl to Ice Skater Girl.

AVRIL LAVIGNE PHOTO : EPA

FLORENCE PUGH (D)

Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Valentino

Shoes: Not known

The May Queen madness continues off- screen - delivering horror of a different kind. Heightened by the radioactive purple shade, the Midsommar star's frock is a blooming mess. And the aggressiveness of those pleats, frills and ruffles knows no competition.