Purple Valentino reigns for Emilia Clarke, ruins Florence Pugh

This past week showed how purple Valentinos can go from bedazzling to bedraggled in a second

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 05, 2019 06:00 am

EMILIA CLARKE (A-)

Premiere of Last Christmas in New York City
Gown: Valentino
Shoes: Brian Atwood

Maybe being the Mother of Dragons was cramping her style. Now that Game Of Thrones is behind her, Clarke is finally starting to step up. And this is hands down the best she has ever looked. Festive sparkle and holiday glam come together nicely in this stunning violet sequinned gown, which is also perfect for promoting her Christmas-themed rom-com.

EMILIA CLARKEPHOTO: AFP

JANELLE MONAE (B)

Premiere of Harriet in Los Angeles
Gown: Honayda
Shoes: Not known

Yes, it is a sheer dress showing off major cleavage action and granny panties. But I am willing to overlook this rare detour from her high fashion lane because the embellishments, cape sleeves and sexy space queen vibe are undeniably fabulous.

JANELLE MONAEPHOTO: AFP

LUCY BOYNTON (B-)

Bette Midler's 2019 Hulaween party in New York City
Gown: Ryan Lo Studio
Shoes: Not known

Even as Corpse Bride at a Halloween party, Boynton is killing it more than her celebrity peers phoning it in at formal events. She is still drop-dead gorgeous underneath the blue wig, goth make-up and Miss Havisham-esque wedding get-up.

LUCY BOYNTONPHOTO: EPA

AVRIL LAVIGNE (D+)

Unicef Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles
Top, skirt and shoes: Not known

Speaking of Halloween costumes, this one is likely to haunt me. Lavigne has seen better days - and a less tacky wardrobe. This juvenile metallic silver and holographic ensemble could be her way of telling the world she is going from Skater Girl to Ice Skater Girl.

AVRIL LAVIGNEPHOTO : EPA

FLORENCE PUGH (D)

Governors Awards in Los Angeles
Dress: Valentino
Shoes: Not known

The May Queen madness continues off- screen - delivering horror of a different kind. Heightened by the radioactive purple shade, the Midsommar star's frock is a blooming mess. And the aggressiveness of those pleats, frills and ruffles knows no competition.

FLORENCE PUGHPHOTO: EPA

 

