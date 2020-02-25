School of Frock

Rihanna pretty powerful in purple

Rihanna kicks off 2020 with purple reign

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 25, 2020 06:00 am

RIHANNA (B)

NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California

Dress: Givenchy

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik

RIHANNA (B)PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA, AFP

I love how she's not in something typically too small, tight and tacky, or flashing any body parts. Such an unconventional, high-fashion silhouette for RiRi - boxy top plus dramatic ruffles, all in a cool ultraviolet hue - delivers strangely captivating results. More purple plisse power to her in 2020.

BRIE LARSON (B-)

NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California

Gown: Rodarte

Kylie Jenner puts hourglass figure to best use at Oscars after-party
BRIE LARSON (B-)

At first glance, this is completely bonkers. Call me crazy, but I'm totally feeling the gloriously '80s prom/wedding dress vibe, featuring a blue and black tulle skirt and sheer black pearl-embellished opera gloves. Larson is a true risk-taker and I always get a kick out of her quirky choices.

ELLIE GOULDING (C)

The Brit Awards in London

Gown: Koche

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

ELLIE GOULDING (C)

There are giant holes all over, yet she seems oblivious to the fact that mutant moths have already devoured half her dress. Or did the makers literally run out of pieces for a patchwork design? Either way, it's downright laughable.

BILLIE EILISH (D+)

The Brit Awards in London

Outfit and shoes: Burberry

BILLIE EILISH (D )

Eilish never fails to bring her special brand of ugly to any red carpet, but I'm pretty sure "postpartum woman in unfortunate lactation accident" isn't something she was going for. The ombre beige fabric adds so much weight and makes her look like she soaked herself. Then again, she's 18 and famous - the perfect time to wear stupid clothes.

FKA TWIGS (D-)

The Brit Awards in London

Top and pants: Ed Marler

Shoes: Not known

FKA TWIGS (D-)

What is that thing around her waist? A deflated parachute? Stowaway laundry bag? Upcycled wedding veil? I don't like it when items of clothing perplex me. Even though this is officially described as a "deconstructed take on Elizabethan menswear", all I'm seeing is vampiric matador pooping fabric.

