Rooney Mara is a black beauty at the Baftas

ROONEY MARA (A-)

Gown: Givenchy

Bafta Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix's lady love wears nothing but black, but at least this is far from basic or boring. The silhouette is edgy and mesmerising, from the large bow-shaped capped sleeves to the beaded pom-pom skirt with pockets. The styling is also massively improved, so let's give credit where it is due.

ROONEY MARA PHOTO: EPA

DAISY RIDLEY (B+)

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

The Skywalker saga may be over for good, but the fashion Force is still with Ridley. I like the one-sided sheer cape more than the half-exposed bodice, but overall the dark green draped design is glamorous, graceful and gorgeous on her.

DAISY RIDLEY PHOTO: EPA

RENEE ZELLWEGER (B)

Gown: Prada

Zellweger has been scooping almost every Best Actress award this year - including the Bafta - for Judy, with black and blue colour palettes and sharply tailored column gowns being her awards season modus operandi. So I am heartened she is embracing a rare pastel moment, as this elegant baby pink satin frock is a welcome twist. Better late than never.

RENEE ZELLWEGER PHOTO: EPA

ZOE KRAVITZ (B)

Gown: Saint Laurent

The new Catwoman is getting her slinky on. Imagine this sleek liquid gold sequinned gown in glossy black leather and you have a sneak preview of what is to come - and I am feeling mostly positive. What really elevates the look are the pops of coral on her lips, ears and nails.

ZOE KRAVITZ PHOTO: EPA

FLORENCE PUGH (D+)

Gown: Dries Van Noten

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Pugh's personality is such a draw, pity her style isn't. Nothing against being non-confirmist, as it makes the breakout star - who lost the Best Supporting Actress Bafta to her Little Women mama Laura Dern - someone to watch on the red carpet. Throwing a crumpled fuchsia parachute cape over an LBD delivers maximum drama but zero taste.