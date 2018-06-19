Sandra Bullock takes glam cues from Ocean's 8 role

SANDRA BULLOCK (A-)

Premiere of Ocean's 8

in London

Jumpsuit: Zuhair Murad

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

We should pop champagne if we look this fabulous at 53. With a sexy plunge, on-trend wide cropped legs and pockets (my favourite feature), this outfit makes Bullock ooze chic cool-girl vibes. The colourful striped sequined jumpsuit just epitomises modern glamour.

SARAH PAULSON (B+)

Premiere of Ocean's 8

in London

Gown: Valentino

Last week's best-dressed gal makes a different style statement here, channelling a priestess of some high fashion cult, and it is equally polarising, risky and dramatic. The caped silhouette is austere, but the bubblegum pink and scallop-hemmed tiers add softness and major swoon factor.

ALISON BRIE (B-)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

in Santa Monica

Dress: Sandy Liang

Shoes: Sophia Webster

The lazy combination of sheer skirts and visible granny panties usually exhausts the heck out of me, but Brie's grid-patterned frock and playful mod styling is charming enough to make an exception for.

ZENDAYA (B-)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

in Santa Monica

Dress: August Getty Atelier

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

If Paulson is a walking strawberry soft serve, how would you like a life-size Hershey's Kisses chocolate? The sculptural bell skirt in muddy brown leather would have been unpalatable on anyone else, but as always, Zendaya can turn almost anything around.

JANUARY JONES (D)

Max Mara Women in Film

Face Of The Future event

in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Max Mara

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

There are clothes that are dead on arrival, and those that are giving up the ghost. Look at how terminal this pinstripe ensemble is. The fading sleeves and skirt are practically on life support.