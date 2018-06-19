Sandra Bullock takes glam cues from Ocean's 8 role
Ocean's 8 stars steal the red carpet spotlight for second week running
SANDRA BULLOCK (A-)
Premiere of Ocean's 8
in London
Jumpsuit: Zuhair Murad
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
We should pop champagne if we look this fabulous at 53. With a sexy plunge, on-trend wide cropped legs and pockets (my favourite feature), this outfit makes Bullock ooze chic cool-girl vibes. The colourful striped sequined jumpsuit just epitomises modern glamour.
SARAH PAULSON (B+)
Premiere of Ocean's 8
in London
Gown: Valentino
Last week's best-dressed gal makes a different style statement here, channelling a priestess of some high fashion cult, and it is equally polarising, risky and dramatic. The caped silhouette is austere, but the bubblegum pink and scallop-hemmed tiers add softness and major swoon factor.
ALISON BRIE (B-)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
in Santa Monica
Dress: Sandy Liang
Shoes: Sophia Webster
The lazy combination of sheer skirts and visible granny panties usually exhausts the heck out of me, but Brie's grid-patterned frock and playful mod styling is charming enough to make an exception for.
ZENDAYA (B-)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
in Santa Monica
Dress: August Getty Atelier
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
If Paulson is a walking strawberry soft serve, how would you like a life-size Hershey's Kisses chocolate? The sculptural bell skirt in muddy brown leather would have been unpalatable on anyone else, but as always, Zendaya can turn almost anything around.
JANUARY JONES (D)
Max Mara Women in Film
Face Of The Future event
in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Max Mara
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
There are clothes that are dead on arrival, and those that are giving up the ghost. Look at how terminal this pinstripe ensemble is. The fading sleeves and skirt are practically on life support.
