Scarlett Johansson is the fashion winner at Oscars red carpet

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (A)

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

ScarJo was a double nominee - and eventual double loser - but she's the clear winner in the best-dressed race. She is at her bombshell best in this custom satin champagne bustier gown with draped, fringed and netted bodice, which is sexy, swoon-worthy and downright show-stopping. Who needs an Oscar when she actually looks better than one?

BRIE LARSON (A-)

Gown: Celine

It's no surprise the Captain Marvel star shines in anything with a cape. Larson is my style superhero in this embellished nude-pink stunner that exudes all the glitz and glamour expected of an Oscar gown. And with the plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, the sultry factor is off the charts.

NATALIE PORTMAN (B+)

Gown: Dior

This is quite literally a statement gown. The black and gold number featuring intricate embroidery is gorgeous on its own, but Portman takes it to the next level with a long black cape embroidered with the names of the female directors who were snubbed by the Academy. What a great touch - and a meaningful tribute.

JANELLE MONAE (B+)

Gown: Ralph Lauren

Collection

If you're not going to be extra as hell at the Oscars, then when else? Monae is dripping in bling in this silver metallic long-sleeve ballgown hand-embroidered with an eye-popping, jaw-dropping 170,000 Swarovski crystals. And that dramatic hood is everything.

KRISTEN WIIG (C+)

Gown: Valentino

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Honestly, this year's red carpet was so devoid of outright disasters, I can't even get snarky with this. Wiig goes for bold, but the result isn't exactly beautiful. Does any woman really want lasagne noodle ruffles running down her sides and making her look twice her width? The black leather gloves are a needle scratch too. Despite it all, I respect the risk-taking.