School of Frock: 40 and fab, Laetitia Casta makes red carpet comeback

The past week presented plenty of opportunities to get dolled up. Here's who set the holiday dress standard - for better or worse

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Dec 11, 2018 06:00 am

LAETITIA CASTA (B+)

Pirelli calendar launch gala in Milan

Gown: Alaia

This is 40 - and fabulous. The 90s French supermodel smoulders in a simple yet super flattering frock, but it is the twisty silver belt, gorgeous earrings and tousled mane that provide the perfect finishing touches.

DIANE KRUGER (B)

Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show in New York City

Gown: Chanel

Kruger just gave birth last month. After you have digested that fact, marvel at how she is rocking her post-baby figure in the most elegant way possible.

The long sheer rhinestone-lined bell sleeves and sculptural neckline make things interesting.

SAOIRSE RONAN (B)

Premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots in New York City

Dress and shoes: Gucci

That much ruffle, Elizabethan-inspired or not, usually takes an outfit straight into the disaster zone, but graceful Ronan is managing all that silk taffeta frippery like a pro.

I also appreciate how it is a cheeky and quirky nod to the film she is promoting.

JANELLE MONAE (C+)

Billboard's Women In Music event in New York City

Pantsuit: Gareth Pugh

Behold - business chaps. Monae is a style goddess, and this 80s pinstriped power suit is pretty fierce from the waist up. But all I can see - and cannot unsee - is her crotch. It is a terrifying design element yet entertainingly so.

AWKWAFINA (D)

Refinery29's 29Rooms Los Angeles 2018: Expand Your Reality event in Los Angeles

Top: Novis

Culottes and shoes: Not known

The blouse is classic Peik Lin, but the rest of it no self-respecting crazy rich Asian would go near. And I cannot sign off on back-to-back crotch trauma.

What on earth is happening at her nether region? Somebody needs to sue the pants off those culottes.

