School of Frock: 40 and fab, Laetitia Casta makes red carpet comeback
The past week presented plenty of opportunities to get dolled up. Here's who set the holiday dress standard - for better or worse
LAETITIA CASTA (B+)
Pirelli calendar launch gala in Milan
Gown: Alaia
This is 40 - and fabulous. The 90s French supermodel smoulders in a simple yet super flattering frock, but it is the twisty silver belt, gorgeous earrings and tousled mane that provide the perfect finishing touches.
DIANE KRUGER (B)
Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 Show in New York City
Gown: Chanel
Kruger just gave birth last month. After you have digested that fact, marvel at how she is rocking her post-baby figure in the most elegant way possible.
The long sheer rhinestone-lined bell sleeves and sculptural neckline make things interesting.
SAOIRSE RONAN (B)
Premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots in New York City
Dress and shoes: Gucci
That much ruffle, Elizabethan-inspired or not, usually takes an outfit straight into the disaster zone, but graceful Ronan is managing all that silk taffeta frippery like a pro.
I also appreciate how it is a cheeky and quirky nod to the film she is promoting.
JANELLE MONAE (C+)
Billboard's Women In Music event in New York City
Pantsuit: Gareth Pugh
Behold - business chaps. Monae is a style goddess, and this 80s pinstriped power suit is pretty fierce from the waist up. But all I can see - and cannot unsee - is her crotch. It is a terrifying design element yet entertainingly so.
AWKWAFINA (D)
Refinery29's 29Rooms Los Angeles 2018: Expand Your Reality event in Los Angeles
Top: Novis
Culottes and shoes: Not known
The blouse is classic Peik Lin, but the rest of it no self-respecting crazy rich Asian would go near. And I cannot sign off on back-to-back crotch trauma.
What on earth is happening at her nether region? Somebody needs to sue the pants off those culottes.
