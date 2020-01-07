School of Frock: Ana de Armas glams up The Globes

ANA DE ARMAS (A-)

Gown: Ralph & Russo

ANA DE ARMAS. PHOTO: AFP

The Cuban-Spanish actress was the unexpected star of Knives Out, and her influence has extended to the Globes red carpet. Here, she is enjoying her princess moment in a glittering midnight blue ballgown reminiscent of a starry night sky. I am still underwhelmed by this year's offerings, so glammed-up Armas sneaks in a small victory.

CHARLIZE THERON (B)

Gown: Christian Dior

CHARLIZE THERON. PHOTO: AFP

Ambivalence is all I've been feeling so far about her hair, her vibe and her style of late - and it continues into 2020. All black would have been boring, and I never typically complain about pops of colour. It's just that neon green is so unexpected for Theron (and a bit beneath her), I don't know if I should like it or leave it.

CATE BLANCHETT (C+)

Gown: Mary Katrantzou

CATE BLANCHETT. PHOTO: AFP

The big trend at the Globes was puffy shoulders and sleeves, and Blanchett's pastel yellow variation is considered toned down. That said, the fan-like plisse pleated bolero sleeves and bejewelled cut-out bodice are a downgrade from the classic, expensive-looking elegance Blanchett usually serves up.

KERRY WASHINGTON (C)

Jacket and skirt: Altuzarra

Shoes: Magda Butrym

KERRY WASHINGTON. PHOTO: AFP

Washington ushers in the new year with a big dose of desperation.

You know, in case we forgot she exists. A diamond body chain replaces an actual shirt, and that leg has to jut out in case the boob-flashing isn't sending the message across.

Too bad she was massively outdone by none other than the Goop goddess.

GWYNETH PALTROW (D)

Gown: Fendi

GWYNETH PALTROW. PHOTO: AFP

The biggest OMG moment goes to the person who evidently still can't get over the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

At 47, there is no doubt Paltrow's toned physique is a win. But flaunting it via tiers of see-through muddy brown tulle worn over visible bra and panties at an actual awards show makes her the worst (under)dressed.