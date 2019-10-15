School of Frock

School of Frock: Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet

Angelina Jolie finally ditches her dark side and finds her sparkle. Cue the celebration

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Oct 15, 2019 06:00 am

ANGELINA JOLIE (A+)

Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London
Gown: Ralph & Russo

Maleficent? More like magnificent. And magical. And majestic. I am so in awe and in love that I am declaring this my favourite gown of the year. Jolie has been wearing so much black and shapeless sacks for years, it is a miracle to see her in something that is pure fantasy and fit for a queen. Now this is a happy fashion ending to 2019.

Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
ANGELINA JOLIEPHOTO: REUTERS

ELLE FANNING (A-)

Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London
Gown: Armani Prive

I expect nothing less than Disney princess extravaganza from Fanning for the Maleficent promo tour, and she does not disappoint. This lovely mint green creation with mesh overlay and flouncy ruffle sleeves is Princess Grace of Monaco-level glam, with a degree of difficulty only Fanning can handle. Truly a champion.

Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
ELLE FANNINGPHOTO: REUTERS

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (B-)

2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles
Jumpsuit: Nicolas Jebran
Shoes: Saint Laurent

At first glance, all I see is a pair of sequinned legs engulfed by a dark cloud. That is surely way too much loofah to be carrying around outside of the shower, but somehow it works. The hair and make-up are on point and it is the best she has looked in years. The diva really brought the drama and I am here for it.

Shane Pow’s foray into fashion
Star Style

Shane Pow's foray into fashion

Related Stories

School of Frock: Olivia Munn shines past the week's top fashion trolls

School of Frock: Zendaya makes us green with envy with showstopper gown at Emmys

Zendaya makes us green with envy at Emmys with showstopper of a gown

Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
CHRISTINA AGUILERAPHOTO: AFP

CHARLIZE THERON (C)

Premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles
Top, skirt and shoes: Christian Dior

I do not hate her new cut, but I find myself feeling nostalgic for Charlize Theron the golden goddess. This dowdy 1990s get-up is not the best way to complement such a severe hairdo.

I am sure the pieces are super comfortable - they are just not super chic.

Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
CHARLIZE THERONPHOTO: REUTERS

SOPHIA BUSH (D)

Premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Los Angeles
Dress: Old Celine
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

A forgettable black dress - until you get to those stupid sleeves. Why are they so long? Where are her hands? Did she not need them? When the only element of interest on a garment does not allow its wearer to utilise crucial body parts, it is an easy "out".

Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
SOPHIA BUSHPHOTO: REUTERS

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan