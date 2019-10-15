School of Frock: Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet

ANGELINA JOLIE (A+)

Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Maleficent? More like magnificent. And magical. And majestic. I am so in awe and in love that I am declaring this my favourite gown of the year. Jolie has been wearing so much black and shapeless sacks for years, it is a miracle to see her in something that is pure fantasy and fit for a queen. Now this is a happy fashion ending to 2019.

ANGELINA JOLIE PHOTO: REUTERS

ELLE FANNING (A-)

Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London

Gown: Armani Prive

I expect nothing less than Disney princess extravaganza from Fanning for the Maleficent promo tour, and she does not disappoint. This lovely mint green creation with mesh overlay and flouncy ruffle sleeves is Princess Grace of Monaco-level glam, with a degree of difficulty only Fanning can handle. Truly a champion.

ELLE FANNING PHOTO: REUTERS

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (B-)

2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Nicolas Jebran

Shoes: Saint Laurent

At first glance, all I see is a pair of sequinned legs engulfed by a dark cloud. That is surely way too much loofah to be carrying around outside of the shower, but somehow it works. The hair and make-up are on point and it is the best she has looked in years. The diva really brought the drama and I am here for it.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA PHOTO: AFP

CHARLIZE THERON (C)

Premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and shoes: Christian Dior

I do not hate her new cut, but I find myself feeling nostalgic for Charlize Theron the golden goddess. This dowdy 1990s get-up is not the best way to complement such a severe hairdo.

I am sure the pieces are super comfortable - they are just not super chic.

CHARLIZE THERON PHOTO: REUTERS

SOPHIA BUSH (D)

Premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Los Angeles

Dress: Old Celine

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

A forgettable black dress - until you get to those stupid sleeves. Why are they so long? Where are her hands? Did she not need them? When the only element of interest on a garment does not allow its wearer to utilise crucial body parts, it is an easy "out".