School of Frock: Angelina Jolie is queen of the red carpet
Angelina Jolie finally ditches her dark side and finds her sparkle. Cue the celebration
ANGELINA JOLIE (A+)
Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London
Gown: Ralph & Russo
Maleficent? More like magnificent. And magical. And majestic. I am so in awe and in love that I am declaring this my favourite gown of the year. Jolie has been wearing so much black and shapeless sacks for years, it is a miracle to see her in something that is pure fantasy and fit for a queen. Now this is a happy fashion ending to 2019.
ELLE FANNING (A-)
Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in London
Gown: Armani Prive
I expect nothing less than Disney princess extravaganza from Fanning for the Maleficent promo tour, and she does not disappoint. This lovely mint green creation with mesh overlay and flouncy ruffle sleeves is Princess Grace of Monaco-level glam, with a degree of difficulty only Fanning can handle. Truly a champion.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA (B-)
2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles
Jumpsuit: Nicolas Jebran
Shoes: Saint Laurent
At first glance, all I see is a pair of sequinned legs engulfed by a dark cloud. That is surely way too much loofah to be carrying around outside of the shower, but somehow it works. The hair and make-up are on point and it is the best she has looked in years. The diva really brought the drama and I am here for it.
CHARLIZE THERON (C)
Premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles
Top, skirt and shoes: Christian Dior
I do not hate her new cut, but I find myself feeling nostalgic for Charlize Theron the golden goddess. This dowdy 1990s get-up is not the best way to complement such a severe hairdo.
I am sure the pieces are super comfortable - they are just not super chic.
SOPHIA BUSH (D)
Premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Los Angeles
Dress: Old Celine
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
A forgettable black dress - until you get to those stupid sleeves. Why are they so long? Where are her hands? Did she not need them? When the only element of interest on a garment does not allow its wearer to utilise crucial body parts, it is an easy "out".
