School of Frock: Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black

LETITIA WRIGHT (B)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Dress: Georges Chakra

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

Cool dress, cool Marvel character, cool gal. Best known as super-smart Wakanda princess Shuri in Black Panther, Wright is a fashion star here.

What could have been a basic embellished mini-dress is made more interesting with the gathered layers of sheer black tulle.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (B-)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Dress: Marc Jacobs

Shoes: Not known

You will either love or hate this. It can come across as clownish couture, but I am actually quite obsessed with the unrivalled level of pouf from this polka dot black and white feathered creation.

Also, Ross has enough personality not to drown in the ruffles.

KATE BECKINSALE (B-)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Gown: Julien Macdonald

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Dating toy boy Pete Davidson has really brought out the racy, attention-seeking side of her. Can you call this a gown when there is a gaping hole in the middle and the most substantial fabrics are found in the shoulder pads? Then again, if you've still got it...

OLIVIA MUNN (C+)

GLAAD Media Awards

in Los Angeles

Gown: Yanina Couture

Okay girl, we know you are proud of those peacocks, but you don't have to get so literal about it. For something so suggestive, the overall effect is strangely dowdy and ageing. But we should all be thankful the whole concept ended at the waist.

LENA DUNHAM (F)

Premiere of Veep Season 7

in New York City

Top and pants: Tory Burch

Bag: Edie Parker

Shoes: Not known

It has been ages since Dunham hit the red carpet, but it's obvious she's not ready to relinquish her title of queen of worst-dressed lists. Horrendous print and fit aside, she looks like one of those annoying eccentric aunties you want to avoid making eye contact with.