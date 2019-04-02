School of Frock: Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
Black Panther star Letitia Wright wins the red carpet in far-from-basic black
LETITIA WRIGHT (B)
NAACP Image Awards
in Los Angeles
Dress: Georges Chakra
Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood
Cool dress, cool Marvel character, cool gal. Best known as super-smart Wakanda princess Shuri in Black Panther, Wright is a fashion star here.
What could have been a basic embellished mini-dress is made more interesting with the gathered layers of sheer black tulle.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (B-)
NAACP Image Awards
in Los Angeles
Dress: Marc Jacobs
Shoes: Not known
You will either love or hate this. It can come across as clownish couture, but I am actually quite obsessed with the unrivalled level of pouf from this polka dot black and white feathered creation.
Also, Ross has enough personality not to drown in the ruffles.
KATE BECKINSALE (B-)
NAACP Image Awards
in Los Angeles
Gown: Julien Macdonald
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Dating toy boy Pete Davidson has really brought out the racy, attention-seeking side of her. Can you call this a gown when there is a gaping hole in the middle and the most substantial fabrics are found in the shoulder pads? Then again, if you've still got it...
OLIVIA MUNN (C+)
GLAAD Media Awards
in Los Angeles
Gown: Yanina Couture
Okay girl, we know you are proud of those peacocks, but you don't have to get so literal about it. For something so suggestive, the overall effect is strangely dowdy and ageing. But we should all be thankful the whole concept ended at the waist.
LENA DUNHAM (F)
Premiere of Veep Season 7
in New York City
Top and pants: Tory Burch
Bag: Edie Parker
Shoes: Not known
It has been ages since Dunham hit the red carpet, but it's obvious she's not ready to relinquish her title of queen of worst-dressed lists. Horrendous print and fit aside, she looks like one of those annoying eccentric aunties you want to avoid making eye contact with.
