School of Frock: Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black

Black Panther star Letitia Wright wins the red carpet in far-from-basic black

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Apr 02, 2019 06:00 am

LETITIA WRIGHT (B)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Dress: Georges Chakra

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
LETITIA WRIGHT (B)PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Cool dress, cool Marvel character, cool gal. Best known as super-smart Wakanda princess Shuri in Black Panther, Wright is a fashion star here.

What could have been a basic embellished mini-dress is made more interesting with the gathered layers of sheer black tulle.

Fashion

How you can dress to look taller

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (B-)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Dress: Marc Jacobs

Shoes: Not known

Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (B-)PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

You will either love or hate this. It can come across as clownish couture, but I am actually quite obsessed with the unrivalled level of pouf from this polka dot black and white feathered creation.

Also, Ross has enough personality not to drown in the ruffles.

KATE BECKINSALE (B-)

NAACP Image Awards

in Los Angeles

Gown: Julien Macdonald

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
KATE BECKINSALE (B-)PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Dating toy boy Pete Davidson has really brought out the racy, attention-seeking side of her. Can you call this a gown when there is a gaping hole in the middle and the most substantial fabrics are found in the shoulder pads? Then again, if you've still got it...

OLIVIA MUNN (C+)

GLAAD Media Awards

in Los Angeles

Gown: Yanina Couture

Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
OLIVIA MUNN (C )PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Okay girl, we know you are proud of those peacocks, but you don't have to get so literal about it. For something so suggestive, the overall effect is strangely dowdy and ageing. But we should all be thankful the whole concept ended at the waist.

LENA DUNHAM (F)

Premiere of Veep Season 7

in New York City

Top and pants: Tory Burch

Bag: Edie Parker

Shoes: Not known

Black Panther star Letitia Wright beautiful in black
LENA DUNHAM (F)PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

It has been ages since Dunham hit the red carpet, but it's obvious she's not ready to relinquish her title of queen of worst-dressed lists. Horrendous print and fit aside, she looks like one of those annoying eccentric aunties you want to avoid making eye contact with.

