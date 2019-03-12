School of Frock: Captain Marvel stars redeem themselves on red carpet

GEMMA CHAN (A-)

Premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Gemma Chan. PHOTOS: AFP

The more I look at this holographic fashion fantasy, the more it works - even if it seems as though she is dragging sad drapes across the floor.

Those iridescent fringed pants would also be silly on mere mortals, but Chan has the poise, bearing and height to own them like a boss.

BRIE LARSON (B)

Screening of Captain Marvel in New York City

Top, pants and shoes: Rodarte

Clutch: Edie Parker

Brie Larson. PHOTOS: AFP

Electric blue taffeta ball-gowns and pastel tulle frocks just aren't Larson's jam.

She needs something bold and "out there", like this rainbow sequinned two-piece. I am embracing how goofy everything is, down to the sandals and clutch. Captain Marvel: The Disco Years? I am so there.

JULIANNE MOORE (C)

Screening of Gloria Bell in New York City

Dress: Givenchy

Shoes: Not known

Julianne Moore. PHOTOS: AFP

If an ostrich had to die for fashion, at least make it count. The 1970s autumnal colour story flatters Moore, but this luxurious bath mat of a dress is inviting for all the wrong reasons. I just want to step all over her and rub my dirty feet in it.

PARIS HILTON (D+)

Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show in Los Angeles

Top, pants and bag: Not known

Paris Hilton. PHOTOS: AFP

Nothing ruins a tribute to Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup than a tacky 38-year-old heiress acting cute. Also, nothing about this get-up of stars, stripes and fishnet screams girl power. Girl gone wild, maybe.

GRIMES (D)

Premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles

Gown: Givenchy

Grimes. PHOTOS: AFP

Did Givenchy make a pact with the devil? Because if Satan got married, this is exactly what I envision his bride would wear. The unholy union of latex and lace is pure horror, and she is literally giving me the creeps. Kids, look away please.