School of Frock: Captain Marvel stars redeem themselves on red carpet
Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Gemma Chan pick themselves up after last week's missteps
GEMMA CHAN (A-)
Premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Ralph & Russo
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
The more I look at this holographic fashion fantasy, the more it works - even if it seems as though she is dragging sad drapes across the floor.
Those iridescent fringed pants would also be silly on mere mortals, but Chan has the poise, bearing and height to own them like a boss.
BRIE LARSON (B)
Screening of Captain Marvel in New York City
Top, pants and shoes: Rodarte
Clutch: Edie Parker
Electric blue taffeta ball-gowns and pastel tulle frocks just aren't Larson's jam.
She needs something bold and "out there", like this rainbow sequinned two-piece. I am embracing how goofy everything is, down to the sandals and clutch. Captain Marvel: The Disco Years? I am so there.
JULIANNE MOORE (C)
Screening of Gloria Bell in New York City
Dress: Givenchy
Shoes: Not known
If an ostrich had to die for fashion, at least make it count. The 1970s autumnal colour story flatters Moore, but this luxurious bath mat of a dress is inviting for all the wrong reasons. I just want to step all over her and rub my dirty feet in it.
PARIS HILTON (D+)
Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show in Los Angeles
Top, pants and bag: Not known
Nothing ruins a tribute to Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup than a tacky 38-year-old heiress acting cute. Also, nothing about this get-up of stars, stripes and fishnet screams girl power. Girl gone wild, maybe.
GRIMES (D)
Premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles
Gown: Givenchy
Did Givenchy make a pact with the devil? Because if Satan got married, this is exactly what I envision his bride would wear. The unholy union of latex and lace is pure horror, and she is literally giving me the creeps. Kids, look away please.
