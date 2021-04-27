School of Frock

School of Frock: Carey Mulligan is Oscar 2021's fashion golden girl

We're back - sort of. The return of in-person red carpets for this year's Academy Awards marks the one-off appearance of this column

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Apr 27, 2021 06:00 am

CAREY MULLIGAN (B+)

Gown: Valentino

No Best Actress trophy, no problem. This year's golden girl and nominee for Promising Young Woman shines in her own way in a metallic copper bandeau ballgown - and shows the world she has been keeping her abs tight during lockdown.

CAREY MULLIGAN

MARIA BAKALOVA (B)

Gown: Louis Vuitton

The Bulgarian Best Supporting Actress nominee for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has her princess moment at her first Oscars, floating around in a dreamy cloud of tulle. Fortunately, Sacha Baron Cohen was nowhere in sight to ruin it.

MARIA BAKALOVA

VANESSA KIRBY (C)

Gown: Gucci

Does Covid-19 cause loss of colour vision too? Out of all the shades on the spectrum, the Pieces Of A Woman Best Actress nominee chooses the one most likely to wash her out for her dress, and the one most likely to goth her up for her lips.

VANESSA KIRBY

ZENDAYA (C-)

Gown: Valentino

Zendaya tells Mulligan to hold her beer when it comes to the midriff-baring contest, but that does not mean she is a winner. Glow-in-the-dark neon yellow chiffon, a gaping cut-out and pandemic hair just does not scream Hollywood's biggest night.

ZENDAYA

KORI RAE (F)

Suit: Alexander McQueen

Who is up for a second helping of unstirred bandung, courtesy of the producer of Pixar film Onward? Elvin Ng made eyes water when he took this out for its virgin spin at the recent Star Awards. But who knew the viral ombre red-pink suit was not done terrorising the world?

It actually comes with a matching tie and shirt collar too. So yes, Ng could have done much worse - and here it is.

KORI RAE PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA, AFP

 

