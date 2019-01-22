School of Frock: Charlize Theron is a glam goddess in Givenchy

CHARLIZE THERON (A+)

Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Gown: Givenchy

Charlize Theron PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

If she is already serving up off-the-charts goddess glamour at the Critics' Choice Awards, what's left for the Oscars? I'm just grateful Theron took this pleated one-shoulder metallic silver ombre beauty out for a spin. It has been a while since she has looked so perfect.

NICOLE KIDMAN (A-)

Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Gown: Armani Prive

Bag: Moynat

Nicole Kidman PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Also hitting a home run is Kidman. The more I look at this black and white column gown, the more I have to respect the genius behind its simple yet sleek construction. Simply adore the sculptural calla lily silhouette.

GEMMA CHAN (B)

Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California

Gown: Jason Wu

Gemma Chan PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Now this is flower power. Chan was mesmerising every time she was on screen in Crazy Rich Asians, and her statuesque elegance translates onto the red carpet too. How many mortals can pull off a giant ballgown of bright pink and purple blooms to such success?

RITA ORA (D)

The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show in New York City

Top, skirt and shoes: Dion Lee

Rita Ora PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

And you thought cold-shoulder sweaters didn't make sense. Well, here is one with peek-a-boobs - cut-outs where a normal person would definitely not want them - and it appears that Banksy got to that skirt first. Then again, all this is pretty much on-brand for Ora.

PEYTON LIST (F)

Premiere of Anthem Of A Teenage Prophet in Los Angeles

Dress: Nadya Dzyak

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Peyton List PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

While Ora's is plain stupid, this boo-boo(b) is actually terrifying. It's like the Disney Channel starlet threw on some poor soul's flayed skin, tacked on sea anemone and jellyfish, then arranged some of it to create "headlights". Yes, I am screaming blue murder.