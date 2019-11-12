School of Frock: Chrissy Teigen makes us green with envy

CHRISSY TEIGEN (A)

Baby2Baby Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Georges Hobeika

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

Shoes: Not known

CHRISSY TEIGEN PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

John Legend's model-wife should have saved this glam slam dunk for a grander affair like the Oscars, but maybe she just could not wait to show it off. And who can blame her? This pale green goddess gown is beyond gorgeous on her skin tone, with lovely touches like the one-shoulder silhouette, sparkly bodice and sheer cape sleeve.

GINA RODRIGUEZ (B+)

Baby2Baby Fundraising Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Zuhair Murad

GINA RODRIGUEZ

Did someone hire a stylist? Making her debut in this column is the Jane The Virgin star - and it is a winner. I have never paid much attention to Rodriguez as she is constantly overshadowed by bigger names but that could change. This beautiful, delicate sheer lace powder-blue gown fits her like a Victorian-inspired dream. Bravo.

KIM KARDASHIAN (C+)

WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York City

Top, pants and shoes: Burberry

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kardashian has finally given her string of low-key ensembles a rest and whipped out some denim-on-denim insanity. Good for us, bad for her. What is that nonsense going on with the leg trap leather chaps? She cannot possibly move her arms in that structured corset too, right? Can we agree that jeans should look like jeans and never be worn as tops?

RASHIDA JONES (D)

Premiere of Klaus in Los Angeles

Dress: Carolina Herrera

Shoes: Prada

RASHIDA JONES

My heart breaks for someone so attractive to be styled so cruelly. The dress and shoes should never be in the same room, let alone the same outfit. Not only are the extra large proportions laughably bad, those things on her feet belong to Frankenstein's monster.

BILLIE EILISH (F)

Lacma 2019 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Top, pants and shoes: Gucci

BILLIE EILISH

Eilish is 17, a huge star and will continue to confound grown-ups with her bizarre personal style. There are obviously many things wrong here, but it is also totally on-brand with her baggy aesthetic. So of course she will intentionally opt for the most oversized pyjamas and biggest clown shoes. All we can do is keep calm and carry on.