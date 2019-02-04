School of Frock

School of Frock: Dua Lipa is the real 'battle angel' on the red carpet

Dua Lipa is the real 'battle angel' on the red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 04, 2019 06:00 am

DUA LIPA (B+)

Dua Lipa serves up sci-fi style
DUA LIPAPHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London

Gown: Armani Prive

Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo

She's showing off her fashion stripes. I'm typically allergic to the combo of couture gowns and visible panties, but the birdcage skirt is cool, her vibe screams "battle angel" and everything looks right for a sci-fi film premiere.

ROSA SALAZAR (B-)

Rosa Salazar serves up sci-fi style
ROSA SALAZARPHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Seoul

Gown: Not known

Jesseca Liu values comfort above all - even for Chinese New Year
Star Style

Jesseca Liu going comfy and casual for CNY

Related Stories

School of Frock: Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet

Chinese model apologises for part in offensive Dolce & Gabbana ads

Chiuri’s female-driven circus act for Dior at Paris Fashion Week

We've got another flasher - this time the star of Alita herself. Because this dress is rendered in beige, it would have benefited greatly from being lined.

As it is, your eyes can't help but zero in on her crotch. I doubt that can be any reasonable woman's intention.

JENNIFER CONNELLY (C+)

Pop star serves up sci-fi style
JENNIFER CONNELLYPHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London

Dress, bag and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Can you remember a time when she wore something other than LV? Neither can I. She's been doing the mini-and-booties thing for years. There may be a shock factor in the proportions, but it's still a bore because we've seen this on her a million times.

LILY COLLINS (D+)

Lily Collins serves up sci-fi style
LILY COLLINSPHOTO: EPA, AFP

Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California

Top and pants: Hellessy

Shoes: Not known

Perhaps she was inspired by Valentine's Day, but I feel no love for this. It is overdesigned, badly executed and seemingly unfinished, and I want to tear those silly trims off her pants and tell her to stand in a corner.

ERYKAH BADU (D)

ERYKAH BADU
ERYKAH BADUPHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of What Men Want in Los Angeles

Bodysuit: Marine Serre

Shoes: Y/Project

Let us just say this get-up cannot be what men want. Women won't want it either. Head-to-toe madness aside, you can't deny it is a look. The upside is Badu always gives fashion critics something to talk about. So, er, thanks?

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan