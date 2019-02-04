School of Frock: Dua Lipa is the real 'battle angel' on the red carpet
Dua Lipa is the real 'battle angel' on the red carpet
DUA LIPA (B+)
Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London
Gown: Armani Prive
Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo
She's showing off her fashion stripes. I'm typically allergic to the combo of couture gowns and visible panties, but the birdcage skirt is cool, her vibe screams "battle angel" and everything looks right for a sci-fi film premiere.
ROSA SALAZAR (B-)
Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Seoul
Gown: Not known
We've got another flasher - this time the star of Alita herself. Because this dress is rendered in beige, it would have benefited greatly from being lined.
As it is, your eyes can't help but zero in on her crotch. I doubt that can be any reasonable woman's intention.
JENNIFER CONNELLY (C+)
Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London
Dress, bag and shoes: Louis Vuitton
Can you remember a time when she wore something other than LV? Neither can I. She's been doing the mini-and-booties thing for years. There may be a shock factor in the proportions, but it's still a bore because we've seen this on her a million times.
LILY COLLINS (D+)
Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California
Top and pants: Hellessy
Shoes: Not known
Perhaps she was inspired by Valentine's Day, but I feel no love for this. It is overdesigned, badly executed and seemingly unfinished, and I want to tear those silly trims off her pants and tell her to stand in a corner.
ERYKAH BADU (D)
Premiere of What Men Want in Los Angeles
Bodysuit: Marine Serre
Shoes: Y/Project
Let us just say this get-up cannot be what men want. Women won't want it either. Head-to-toe madness aside, you can't deny it is a look. The upside is Badu always gives fashion critics something to talk about. So, er, thanks?
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now