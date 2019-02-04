School of Frock: Dua Lipa is the real 'battle angel' on the red carpet

DUA LIPA (B+)

DUA LIPA PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London

Gown: Armani Prive

Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo

She's showing off her fashion stripes. I'm typically allergic to the combo of couture gowns and visible panties, but the birdcage skirt is cool, her vibe screams "battle angel" and everything looks right for a sci-fi film premiere.

ROSA SALAZAR (B-)

ROSA SALAZAR PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Seoul

Gown: Not known

We've got another flasher - this time the star of Alita herself. Because this dress is rendered in beige, it would have benefited greatly from being lined.

As it is, your eyes can't help but zero in on her crotch. I doubt that can be any reasonable woman's intention.

JENNIFER CONNELLY (C+)

JENNIFER CONNELLY PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London

Dress, bag and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Can you remember a time when she wore something other than LV? Neither can I. She's been doing the mini-and-booties thing for years. There may be a shock factor in the proportions, but it's still a bore because we've seen this on her a million times.

LILY COLLINS (D+)

LILY COLLINS PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California

Top and pants: Hellessy

Shoes: Not known

Perhaps she was inspired by Valentine's Day, but I feel no love for this. It is overdesigned, badly executed and seemingly unfinished, and I want to tear those silly trims off her pants and tell her to stand in a corner.

ERYKAH BADU (D)

ERYKAH BADU PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Premiere of What Men Want in Los Angeles

Bodysuit: Marine Serre

Shoes: Y/Project

Let us just say this get-up cannot be what men want. Women won't want it either. Head-to-toe madness aside, you can't deny it is a look. The upside is Badu always gives fashion critics something to talk about. So, er, thanks?