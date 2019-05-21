School of Frock: Elle Fanning is queen of the Cannes red carpet

School of Frock

The Cannes Film Festival is the time of the year when we get to enjoy gown porn guilt-free

ELLE FANNING (A+)

Opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Gown: Gucci

The 21-year-old is a Cannes red carpet regular, but this year she is on the jury, upping the ante and killing it on the first night with a silk peach gown that only she could have worked, with her natural poise and spot-on styling. Serving up vintage Hollywood goddess realness that is both sublime and sophisticated. What a dream - and what a queen.

SRIRITA JENSEN (A)

Screening of Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Gown: Michael Cinco

I had no idea who she was, but thanks to this drama queen of a dress, I know her name now. The Thai TV actress' insanely gorgeous, utterly beguiling sculptural work of art instantly transports me to a blooming lavender field and it is taking my breath away.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE (B+)

Screening of Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Gown: Dundas

Another subscriber of the ''go big or go home'' mantra. This is beyond extra, but it is also how you make an entrance at Cannes. It is a small miracle that she has a bow the size of an island plastered over her chest yet is not swallowed alive by the whole taffeta bomb strapped onto her.

LI YUCHUN (C+)

Screening of Les Miserables at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Pantsuit: Balmain

Greyscale - but make it fashion. Game Of Thrones fans, this is what the couture version of the show's dreaded skin disease probably looks like. The poor woman got stiffed into a sartorial straightjacket, with her arms entombed in the stonelike ''sleeves''. Samwell Tarly needs to get scraping ASAP.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA, GETTY IMAGES

BEBE REXHA (D)

BMI Pop Awards in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Not known

This is what she wrote on Instagram about her outfit: ''Professional on top. Slutty on the bottom. Still rock and roll.'' Er, okay. We may jeer at her choices, but I guess her selfawareness deserves a cheer? The see-through pants trend still exhausts me though, which is why I need a nap after this.

