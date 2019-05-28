School of Frock: Elle Fanning wins best-dressed again at Cannes

ELLE FANNING (A+)

Screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Top, skirt, hat and shoes: Christian Dior

ELLE FANNING PHOTO: EPA

The young lady makes me gasp again - this time winning by a mile. Comprising a gorgeous ivory silk organza blouse, navy tulle skirt and wide-brimmed hat combined with flawless styling and theatrical posing, this star-defining fashion moment is worthy of a standing ovation.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER (A-)

Premiere of Rocketman in London

Gown: Zuhair Murad

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER PHOTO: EPA

Unicorn rainbow anything rocks my world, and this pretty metallic pleated plisse gown is giving the My Little Pony-loving child in me a sugar rush. The colour story is beyond delicious and I am hungry for more.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE (B+)

Screening of Pain And Glory at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Giambattista Valli

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

DEEPIKA PADUKONE PHOTO: EPA

Like Fanning, Padukone made sure all eyes were on her at her second outing, bringing an unbeatable amount of tulle drama. It looks like she was ready for a bath, got attacked by a radioactive Loofah Godzilla, then stepped onto the red carpet in all her post-shower fabulousness. It has a high degree of difficulty, but I think she nails it.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA (D)

Chopard Love Party at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Dress and shoes: Fendi

PRIYANKA CHOPRA PHOTO: EPA

To be honest, the frock and pumps match as well as Chopra and her singer-hubby Nick Jonas. She is no fashion plate, so the sheer boob curtain and fringed scalloped design just look silly on her. Leave such bizarre examples of mermaidmeets- jellyfish couture to the models.

MARION COTILLARD (F)

Screening of Matthias & Maxime at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Top, shorts, coat and shoes: Balmain

MARION COTILLARD PHOTO: EPA

This whole get-up has got me more distressed than that tatty denim robe thrown over cheap ribbed shorts and cropped top. Is this what French women wear to the gym now? Has she been Kardashian-ed? Cotillard really needs to learn how to say no.