School of Frock: Elle Fanning wins best-dressed again at Cannes
With the conclusion of the Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning does it again with back-to-back best-dressed titles
ELLE FANNING (A+)
Screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Top, skirt, hat and shoes: Christian Dior
The young lady makes me gasp again - this time winning by a mile. Comprising a gorgeous ivory silk organza blouse, navy tulle skirt and wide-brimmed hat combined with flawless styling and theatrical posing, this star-defining fashion moment is worthy of a standing ovation.
CLAUDIA SCHIFFER (A-)
Premiere of Rocketman in London
Gown: Zuhair Murad
Unicorn rainbow anything rocks my world, and this pretty metallic pleated plisse gown is giving the My Little Pony-loving child in me a sugar rush. The colour story is beyond delicious and I am hungry for more.
DEEPIKA PADUKONE (B+)
Screening of Pain And Glory at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Gown: Giambattista Valli
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Like Fanning, Padukone made sure all eyes were on her at her second outing, bringing an unbeatable amount of tulle drama. It looks like she was ready for a bath, got attacked by a radioactive Loofah Godzilla, then stepped onto the red carpet in all her post-shower fabulousness. It has a high degree of difficulty, but I think she nails it.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA (D)
Chopard Love Party at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Dress and shoes: Fendi
To be honest, the frock and pumps match as well as Chopra and her singer-hubby Nick Jonas. She is no fashion plate, so the sheer boob curtain and fringed scalloped design just look silly on her. Leave such bizarre examples of mermaidmeets- jellyfish couture to the models.
MARION COTILLARD (F)
Screening of Matthias & Maxime at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Top, shorts, coat and shoes: Balmain
This whole get-up has got me more distressed than that tatty denim robe thrown over cheap ribbed shorts and cropped top. Is this what French women wear to the gym now? Has she been Kardashian-ed? Cotillard really needs to learn how to say no.
