School Of Frock: Elle Fanning's red carpet winning streak continues

clownish now that she is 39.

ELLE FANNING (A)

The ESPYs in Los Angeles

Gown: Celine

Fanning never passes up on a chance to dress to impress - even at a sports awards ceremony. Then again, this is someone who tackles every red carpet like a pro athlete. This asymmetrical silver sequinned gown is edgier than her usual Disney princess, wood nymph or old Hollywood aesthetic, but stunning all the same.

ELLE FANNING (A). PHOTO: AFP, EPA

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY (A-)

Premiere of Fast & Furious

Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in Los Angeles

Gown: Atelier Versace

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Talk about va-va-vroom. Nobody can pay any attention to Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham when the latter's fiancee is showing everything up - supercars included - in a tight white number with sheer panels and a dangerously high thigh slit. Perfect marriage of sultriness and sophistication.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley PHOTO: AFP, EPA

BEYONCE (C+)

Premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles

Gown and shoes: Alexander McQueen

I needed Queen Bey to go full lioness for the big premiere, but I am not feeling the love tonight for this ageing, overworked black and silver blazer dress - even if it is crystal-embroidered within an inch of its life. It is top-heavy (adding unflattering bulk), bottom-skimpy (those are literally leg curtains) and an all-round incoherent mess.

Beyonce PHOTO: AFP, EPA

ZOOEY DESCHANEL (C-)

Premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles

Dress: Abodi

While almost everyone and their aunt turned up in animal print for the premiere, Deschanel falls back on her signature kooky, twee vintage look and staple black tights. While it was kind of cute for all of 10 minutes when she was in her 20s, the mishmash of polka dots, bow and puff sleeves appears clownish now that she is 39.

Zooey Deschanel PHOTO: AFP, EPA

ALI WONG (D)

Premiere of The Lion King in Los Angeles

Gown: Phillip Lim

Another head-scratcher that goes against the dress code. The sassy comedienne loves her animal print minidresses but is inexplicably under-styled here in a wrinkly pink satin bridesmaid reject. Wong is a wild child who can roar with the best of them, but this is a toothless whimper.