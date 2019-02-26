School of Frock: Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscars red carpet
I'm totally over 2019's weird awards season, which ended with an underwhelming Oscar red carpet
EMMA STONE (B+)
Gown: Louis Vuitton
This year's standards are nothing to shout about, but Stone deserves a squeal. The simple yet striking bronze custom embellished gown with strong shoulders creates a snakeskin effect, a nice nod to her Oscar-nominated turn as a scheming servant in The Favourite.
MICHELLE YEOH (B)
Gown: Elie Saab
Clutch: Roger Vivier
Yeoh is on a roll and getting good stuff this awards season. She flies the flag for all Crazy Rich Asians and absolutely looks the part. Her accessories are a bit much, but the metallic nude chiffon gown itself still allows her to sparkle where it counts.
LADY GAGA (C+)
Gown: Alexander McQueen
Having been disappointed time and again with her awards season choices so far, I pinned my final hopes on Oscar night. But this black ballgown is a big ol' nothing, save for the weird hip accents that she can basically seat a baby on. Go back to being Gaga, please.
LINDA CARDELLINI (C-)
Gown: Schiaparelli
Shoes: Tamara Mellon
Hot pink mess alert. For someone who's totally biased towards tiered tulle, even I can be objective enough to know there are limits. This monstrously frilly fuchsia frock horror is proof that there can be too much of a good thing.
AWKWAFINA (D)
Pantsuit and clutch: Dsquared2
Of all the places to bust out your Saturday Night Fever cosplay, it's at the Oscars?! I just wish her #girlboss statement was made via a sleeker, sexier pantsuit, instead of this shimmery lavender version that's fussy, stiff and adorned with the world's largest pussy bow.
