School of Frock: Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscars red carpet

EMMA STONE (B+)

Gown: Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

This year's standards are nothing to shout about, but Stone deserves a squeal. The simple yet striking bronze custom embellished gown with strong shoulders creates a snakeskin effect, a nice nod to her Oscar-nominated turn as a scheming servant in The Favourite.

MICHELLE YEOH (B)

Gown: Elie Saab

Clutch: Roger Vivier

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh is on a roll and getting good stuff this awards season. She flies the flag for all Crazy Rich Asians and absolutely looks the part. Her accessories are a bit much, but the metallic nude chiffon gown itself still allows her to sparkle where it counts.

LADY GAGA (C+)

Gown: Alexander McQueen

Lady Gaga.

Having been disappointed time and again with her awards season choices so far, I pinned my final hopes on Oscar night. But this black ballgown is a big ol' nothing, save for the weird hip accents that she can basically seat a baby on. Go back to being Gaga, please.

LINDA CARDELLINI (C-)

Gown: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

Linda Cardellini.

Hot pink mess alert. For someone who's totally biased towards tiered tulle, even I can be objective enough to know there are limits. This monstrously frilly fuchsia frock horror is proof that there can be too much of a good thing.

AWKWAFINA (D)

Pantsuit and clutch: Dsquared2

Awkwafina.

Of all the places to bust out your Saturday Night Fever cosplay, it's at the Oscars?! I just wish her #girlboss statement was made via a sleeker, sexier pantsuit, instead of this shimmery lavender version that's fussy, stiff and adorned with the world's largest pussy bow.