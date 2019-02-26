School of Frock

School of Frock: Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscars red carpet

I'm totally over 2019's weird awards season, which ended with an underwhelming Oscar red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 26, 2019 06:00 am

EMMA STONE (B+)

Gown: Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscar red carpet
Emma Stone.PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

This year's standards are nothing to shout about, but Stone deserves a squeal. The simple yet striking bronze custom embellished gown with strong shoulders creates a snakeskin effect, a nice nod to her Oscar-nominated turn as a scheming servant in The Favourite.

MICHELLE YEOH (B)

Gown: Elie Saab

Clutch: Roger Vivier

Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscar red carpet
Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh is on a roll and getting good stuff this awards season. She flies the flag for all Crazy Rich Asians and absolutely looks the part. Her accessories are a bit much, but the metallic nude chiffon gown itself still allows her to sparkle where it counts.

LADY GAGA (C+)

Gown: Alexander McQueen

Burberry sorry, removes ‘noose hoodie’ from collection
Fashion

Burberry sorry, removes 'noose hoodie' from collection

Related Stories

Could Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette inherit part of $270 million fortune?

Beckham looks to 70s, Westwood turns catwalk into stage for protest

Give your basic outfits a saucy twist with these fashion tips

Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscar red carpet
Lady Gaga.

Having been disappointed time and again with her awards season choices so far, I pinned my final hopes on Oscar night. But this black ballgown is a big ol' nothing, save for the weird hip accents that she can basically seat a baby on. Go back to being Gaga, please.

LINDA CARDELLINI (C-)

Gown: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscar red carpet
Linda Cardellini.

Hot pink mess alert. For someone who's totally biased towards tiered tulle, even I can be objective enough to know there are limits. This monstrously frilly fuchsia frock horror is proof that there can be too much of a good thing.

AWKWAFINA (D)

Pantsuit and clutch: Dsquared2

Emma Stone slinks to success at Oscar red carpet
Awkwafina.

Of all the places to bust out your Saturday Night Fever cosplay, it's at the Oscars?! I just wish her #girlboss statement was made via a sleeker, sexier pantsuit, instead of this shimmery lavender version that's fussy, stiff and adorned with the world's largest pussy bow.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan