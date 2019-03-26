School of Frock: Eva Green shines again as best dressed

EVA GREEN (A-)

Premiere of Dumbo in London

Gown: Alexandre Vauthier

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Eva Green. PHOTOS: AFP. EPA

And she has done it again. Last week's best-dressed star has repeated her feat with a much less special piece, but eye-catching nevertheless. It is hard to mess up in what has to be the ultimate sparkly green dress.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY (B)

Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. PHOTOS: AFP. EPA

It is best to keep the rest of the look simple when you have a dramatic burgundy silk-taffeta statement top with cascading asymmetric hem doing all the heavy lifting. I can imagine Julia Roberts lusting after this.

LUPITA NYONG'O (C+)

Premiere of Us in New York City

Dress: Balmain

Shoes: Aquazzura

Lupita Nyong’O. PHOTOS: AFP. EPA

Nyong'o was a force to be reckoned with in the movie but is less effective off-screen. Not really feeling the clear plastic raincoat studded with spikes worn over an oversized white shirt. Surely there is an outfit out there covered in hundreds of scissors?

LADY GAGA (D+)

Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Rodarte

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Lady Gaga. PHOTOS: AFP. EPA

Awards season may be over, but I didn't expect Gaga to let herself go THIS much. Leather, bow, ruffles, flutter sleeves, peplum... kinky French maid costumes are so beneath her. I am finding myself missing the halcyon days of meat dresses and Kermit coats again.

COURTNEY LOVE (D)

Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and bag: Hillier Bartley

Shoes: Maison Valentino

Courtney Love. PHOTOS: AFP. EPA

Too-tight satin dress, unkempt hair and awkward posing? Some things never change. It is like she is taking us back to the 90s, complete with continued non-existent styling and an unfortunate lack of support. Can someone usher her into 2019 please?