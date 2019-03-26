School of Frock: Eva Green shines again as best dressed
Dumbo star Eva Green soars to the top for the second week
EVA GREEN (A-)
Premiere of Dumbo in London
Gown: Alexandre Vauthier
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
And she has done it again. Last week's best-dressed star has repeated her feat with a much less special piece, but eye-catching nevertheless. It is hard to mess up in what has to be the ultimate sparkly green dress.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY (B)
Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
It is best to keep the rest of the look simple when you have a dramatic burgundy silk-taffeta statement top with cascading asymmetric hem doing all the heavy lifting. I can imagine Julia Roberts lusting after this.
LUPITA NYONG'O (C+)
Premiere of Us in New York City
Dress: Balmain
Shoes: Aquazzura
Nyong'o was a force to be reckoned with in the movie but is less effective off-screen. Not really feeling the clear plastic raincoat studded with spikes worn over an oversized white shirt. Surely there is an outfit out there covered in hundreds of scissors?
LADY GAGA (D+)
Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles
Dress: Rodarte
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Awards season may be over, but I didn't expect Gaga to let herself go THIS much. Leather, bow, ruffles, flutter sleeves, peplum... kinky French maid costumes are so beneath her. I am finding myself missing the halcyon days of meat dresses and Kermit coats again.
COURTNEY LOVE (D)
Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles
Dress and bag: Hillier Bartley
Shoes: Maison Valentino
Too-tight satin dress, unkempt hair and awkward posing? Some things never change. It is like she is taking us back to the 90s, complete with continued non-existent styling and an unfortunate lack of support. Can someone usher her into 2019 please?
