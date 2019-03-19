School of Frock: Eva Green wins red carpet with weirdly wonderful work of art

EVA GREEN (A)

Premiere of Dumbo in Los Angeles

Gown: Iris van Herpen

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

EVA GREEN PHOTO: AFP

This is no mere gown - it is a magnificent, unconventional, otherwordly work of art, flooring me at every angle. I just wish she went all the way with a sleeker head styling and stronger eyes. Still, van Herpen's avant-garde creations and Green's delightful witchiness is a match made in fashion heaven.

KACEY MUSGRAVES (A-)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Versace

KACEY MUSGRAVES PHOTO: EPA

It is shocking how the country music darling can pass off as a typical Versace muse. She has really stepped up her game this year and has never looked sexier in this slinky yellow signature safety pin dress. Movie star glam at its finest.

ELLE FANNING (B+)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Miu Miu

ELLE FANNING PHOTO: AFP

She looks like she lost her way and ended up walking the wrong red carpet, but it is another gorgeous, glowy outing from our modern Disney princess. It has got some sparkle, some tulle, and in her preferred nude-blush hue, but I am far from sick of it. Hey, if it ain't broke...

TAYLOR SWIFT (B)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Romper: Rosa Bloom

Shoes: Sophia Webster

TAYLOR SWIFT PHOTO: AFP

Swift hardly appears at public events now, but when she does, she makes it count. Then again, iridescent paillettes are my weakness so it is an easy win. Cute, fresh and playful, this is what rainbow unicorn dreams are made of.

BETTY WHO (D-)

iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Bodysuit: Zigman

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

BETTY WHO PHOTO: EPA

Just when you think it cannot get worse, the Australian dance-pop singer has taken sheer madness to the next cringey level. Leave swimsuits worn with body stockings in the dance studio please. She is so thirsty, someone needs to throw a pail of water at her.