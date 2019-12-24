School of Frock: Fashion force is with Daisy Ridley

School of Frock

The fashion Force is definitely with the ladies of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

DAISY RIDLEY (A-)

Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in London

Gown: Vivienne Westwood

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

This regal blue velvet ombre ballgown is not only fit for a queen of the galaxy, it is also wonderfully Christmassy. The combination of poufy Elizabethan-esque side bustles and modern pencil skirt is so unexpected. With The Rise Of Skywalker closing out the year with a bang, I am happy its heroine is doing the same on the red carpet.

KELLY MARIE TRAN (B)

Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in London

Gown: Phuong My

Rose Tico, is that you? Even though Tran is sidelined in the latest Star Wars episode, that is not stopping her from glamming up like never before and looking like a true movie star. The dress is a tad overdesigned, but you cannot go wrong with scarlet and killer hair and make-up.

KERI RUSSELL (B-)

Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in London

Gown: Stephane Rolland

She may be sashaying around in a big silk sheet and the gaping keyhole and resultant exposed sternum is highly distracting, but she is still serving up Padme Amidala circa Revenge Of The Sith robe-y realness. Even though Russell is pretty cool as the helmeted rogue Zorii Bliss, she would be even better playing a sexy Star Wars senator.

SAOIRSE RONAN (B-)

Photo call for Little Women in London

Romper: Michael Kors

Shoes: Alexandre Birman

I have a weakness for brown and white polka dots and cable knit anything, so the mash-up of trends in the form of this cute, chic retro playsuit made me gasp a little. Short, sweet and full of chocolatey goodness.

BAI LING (D+)

Premiere of 1917 in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and shoes: Not known

It has been ages since we saw the eccentric Chinese actress popping up inexplicably at a premiere of a film she is not even in, wearing the most attention-seeking outfit. Is see-through blue snakeskin really the best/ worst she can muster? How disappointingly tame by her standards. Perhaps fashion normalcy is her New Year's resolution.

