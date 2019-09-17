School of Frock: Felicity Jones flies to top of best-dressed list

FELICITY JONES (A-)

Premiere of The Aeronauts at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada

Gown: Valentino

FELICITY JONES PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS

She rarely produces memorable red carpet moments, but this pretty shimmering silver gown is a safe bet and a long overdue win. A more defined fit at the waist to avoid a kaftan-esque silhouette would have been ideal, but I am guessing a pregnancy announcement is on the way.

EMMA ROBERTS (B)

Kate Spade New York front row during New York Fashion Week in New York City

Coat, dress, bag and shoes: Kate Spade New York

EMMA ROBERTS PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS

Questionable knee-high pantyhose aside, she is slaying her mod Twiggy tribute in an adorable black and white puff-shouldered floral shift. And with the new flattering darker hair, she looks fresh as a daisy.

JENNIFER LOPEZ (B-)

Premiere of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada

Gown: Maison Yeya

Clutch: Judith Leiber

Shoes: Femme

JENNIFER LOPEZ PHOTOS: AFP, EPA, REUTERS

This is literally your living room floor on Christmas morning after the presents have been opened, translated onto an actual garment. But Lopez has earned so much goodwill from her Hustlers performance that even this much yellow, ribbon and mesh netting is not going to kill her buzz.

KACEY MUSGRAVES (C-)

Savage X Fenty Show in Brooklyn, New York

Top and pants: Savage X Fenty

KACEY MUSGRAVES PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS

I suppose there is nothing wrong with rolling out of bed in sleepwear to appear at a lingerie fashion show.

But the green tiger print pyjamas are giving me 90s flashbacks, when TLC made silky sets like these a trend. Looks like both just refuse to be retired for good.

DASCHA POLANCO (F)

Savage X Fenty Show in Brooklyn, New York

Coat: Tibi

Hat: Flokatti

Shoes: Louis Vuitton

DASCHA POLANCO PHOTOS: AFP

Crime scene alert. It is a sad day when a beloved Sesame Street character is cruelly repurposed for BDSM wear without his consent. RIP Mr Snuffleupagus.