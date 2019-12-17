School of Frock: Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo in winning mode again
OLIVIA CULPO (A-)
2019 Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta, Georgia
Gown: Gaurav Gupta
It has been seven years since the US model and social media personality was crowned Miss Universe - and she is in winning mode again. The former beauty queen is blooming gorgeous in an elegant sculpted mustard yellow silk organza gown. I just can't get enough of those gorgeous undulating swirls of petal-style ruffles.
ALICIA KEYS (C+)
Billboard Women In Music event in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Prabal Gurung
The boxy purple power suit is perfectly decent - until someone made a bad call to attach giant scrunchies to her elbows. You know, in case anyone needed to tie their hair up. Rip those things off and the look is 100 per cent improved.
KATIE HOLMES (C+)
Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 in New York City
Top: Tibi
Pants: Frame
Shoes: Khaite
We can all support spicing up a simple black outfit with animal print, but I can't get over how "off" these boots look. Is it their shape, material or pattern? The angle of the picture? The curvature of her feet and legs? Whatever the reason, it is giving her a tragic case of hooves.
BILLIE EILISH (D)
2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Not known
Shoes: Gucci
I am finally becoming desensitised to Eilish's sartorial madness, even when she turns up dressed as our grandmother's couch. If I didn't know there was an actual human underneath a million metres of upholstery, I would actually sit on this.
Cool 70s-style sofa, pretty ugly red carpetry.
EMMA WATSON (F)
Premiere of Little Women in New York City
Gown and shoes: Balenciaga
Who did the poor girl offend to get stuck with a neo-gothic maternity gown? It is sad, sloppy curtains upcycled from Hogwarts Castle and tucked into velvet thigh high boots. We could certainly use Hermione Granger's Obliviate spell now, to wipe every inch of this from our memory.
