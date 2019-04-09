School of Frock: Game Of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie is new red carpet queen

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE (A+)

Premiere of Game Of Thrones in New York

Gown: Iris van Herpen

Gwendoline Christie PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Utter magnificence, breathtaking perfection. It is like a dress made of gold and purple smoke, rendered even more mesmerising in motion. Brienne of Tarth is slaying the GOT red carpet harder than her on-screen opponents. Sorry Daenerys Targaryen, but I am bending the knee to the new queen in town.

EMILIA CLARKE (B)

Premiere of Game Of Thrones in New York

Gown: Valentino

Emilia Clarke. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Even though she looks like the ghost of the Mother of Dragons here, I respect Clarke for not resting on pretty. The goth make-up is of course regrettable, but the wintry fantasy of the grey-blue tangle of tulle is on theme and contrasts well with her dark hair.

SARAH PAULSON (D+)

Premiere of Game Of Thrones in New York

Gown and clutch: Gucci

Shoes: Stella Luna

Sarah Paulson. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

The night is dark and full of terrors... like this demented Westeros creature dripping in red ribbons, with purple feathers for hands and gold foil for legs. And you thought the White Walkers were scary. As the Mad King would say, burn it all.

KENDALL JENNER (D+)

Opening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in Sydney

Dress: Ingie Paris

Shoes: Balenciaga

Kendall Jenner. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Whether you see a high-fashion flamingo or loofah couture, Jenner's bubblegum pink satin babydoll dress with tiered sleeves and feathered neckline is the definition of extra - and then some. I am so exhausted by her family's sartorial nonsense, I am already fainting.

TESSA THOMPSON (D)

Premiere of Little Woods in Los Angeles

Pantsuit and shoes: Alexandre Vauthier

Tessa Thompson PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

The shiny bronze silk pantsuit itself is fine - until you see it tucked into those goofy super-slouchy pointed black boots. Thompson's style is usually pretty cool, but such footwear puts her squarely into foolish fashion victim territory.