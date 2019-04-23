School of Frock: Gemma Chan gets Crazy Rich Asians glam again
Thank you, Gemma Chan, for bringing Crazy Rich Asians-level glam to the red carpet again
GEMMA CHAN (A-)
St Regis grand opening in Hong Kong
Dress: Huishan Zhang
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
The gorgeous goddess does it again, in another Crazy Rich Asians-worthy frock. The horizontal feather panels would have been ridiculous on lesser - and less skinny - mortals, but she has the bearing and poise to make the whole thing look ultra-luxe and beyond glam.
BRIE LARSON (B+)
Avengers: Endgame press conference in Seoul
Dress and shoes: Valentino
Full of swagger and totally on brand. With the statement leather cape, boots and tights, Captain Marvel is slaying superhero couture hard off-screen. The graphic digi-photo print and dark colour palette are really putting me in the mood for her Avengers: Endgame appearance.
KERI RUSSELL (B)
Burn This opening night in New York City
Top: Celine
Pants: Tom Ford
Shoes: Gucci
Probably the most badass interpretation of "sexy waitress" ever. Russell is also serving up plenty of attitude, which helps the crisp menswear-inspired ensemble look cooler and more chic than it should.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA (C)
Burn This opening night in New York City
Top, skirt and shoes: Chanel
File all this under "failed experiment". Chopra and the classic Chanel tweed suit will never be a match. White turtlenecks will always cheapen an outfit. And wrapping Ziploc bags around your feet will guarantee sweat and stink down there like you have never imagined.
LILI TAYLOR (D-)
Premiere of Chambers in New York City
Top, pants and shoes: Not known
I vividly remember Taylor's character being terrorised and possessed in The Conjuring, and now she needs to be exorcised from that demonic thing taking over her torso. Even Captain Jack Sparrow would say that blouse was a bit much.
