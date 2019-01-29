School of Frock

School of Frock: Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet

Crazy gorgeous Asians at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jan 29, 2019 06:00 am

GEMMA CHAN (A)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet
GEMMA CHAN (A).PHOTOS: AFP

Crazy Rich Asians may have been snubbed by the Oscars and SAGs, but I cannot possibly ignore Chan in this pretty ballet-pink cloud of tiered silk taffeta. I would have preferred a full ballgown skirt, but this deserves a victory twirl nevertheless.

MICHELLE YEOH (A-)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Elie Saab
Clutch: Roger Vivier

Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet
MICHELLE YEOH (A-). PHOTOS: AFP

Chan's Crazy Rich Asians co-star is a close second, turning up and turning heads in exactly what a crazy rich Asian would - an uber glam silver metallic embellished frock with feathered skirt dripping with high glamour. I should be so lucky to look this amazing at 56.

JULIETTE BINOCHE (B+)

Diner de la Mode fund-raiser dinner in Paris
Gown: Balmain

Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet
JULIETTE BINOCHE (B ). PHOTOS: AFP

Move over, Daenerys Targaryen. Except for the fact that the gown is rendered in luxurious black, the spectacular snaking dragon up the side makes it perfect for Chinese New Year - and Binoche has never looked more badass. It is cool and on fire at the same time.

Chinese model apologises for part in Dolce & Gabbana ads
Fashion

Chinese model sorry for appearing in offensive D&G ad

LUPITA NYONG'O (C-)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Vera Wang

Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet
LUPITA NYONG’O (C-). PHOTOS: AFP

I am just going to pretend a black panther tore off the rest of her jacket and the lining of her skirt, and she managed to stumble to the event with just the remnants of her sleeves and front. It is a bizarre masculine-feminine juxtaposition that does not work, and a rare misstep for Nyong'o.

ALISON BRIE (D)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Miu Miu

Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet
ALISON BRIE (D). PHOTOS: AFP

Did Brie mistake the awards show for a Black Swan theme party? At first glance, those things look like sad crow wings, but she actually has a big ol' bow bafflingly strapped to her back.

This is the gift that keeps on giving - eye rolls, that is.

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan