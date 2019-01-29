School of Frock: Gemma Chan leads the Crazy Rich Asians charge at SAG red carpet

GEMMA CHAN (A)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Crazy Rich Asians may have been snubbed by the Oscars and SAGs, but I cannot possibly ignore Chan in this pretty ballet-pink cloud of tiered silk taffeta. I would have preferred a full ballgown skirt, but this deserves a victory twirl nevertheless.

MICHELLE YEOH (A-)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Elie Saab

Clutch: Roger Vivier

Chan's Crazy Rich Asians co-star is a close second, turning up and turning heads in exactly what a crazy rich Asian would - an uber glam silver metallic embellished frock with feathered skirt dripping with high glamour. I should be so lucky to look this amazing at 56.

JULIETTE BINOCHE (B+)

Diner de la Mode fund-raiser dinner in Paris

Gown: Balmain

Move over, Daenerys Targaryen. Except for the fact that the gown is rendered in luxurious black, the spectacular snaking dragon up the side makes it perfect for Chinese New Year - and Binoche has never looked more badass. It is cool and on fire at the same time.

LUPITA NYONG'O (C-)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Vera Wang

I am just going to pretend a black panther tore off the rest of her jacket and the lining of her skirt, and she managed to stumble to the event with just the remnants of her sleeves and front. It is a bizarre masculine-feminine juxtaposition that does not work, and a rare misstep for Nyong'o.

ALISON BRIE (D)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Miu Miu

Did Brie mistake the awards show for a Black Swan theme party? At first glance, those things look like sad crow wings, but she actually has a big ol' bow bafflingly strapped to her back.

This is the gift that keeps on giving - eye rolls, that is.