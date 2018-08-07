School of Frock: Gemma Chan leads the way in week of slim pickings

GEMMA CHAN (B+)

Screening of Crazy Rich Asians in Boston

Top, pants and clutch: Valentino

Shoes: Not known

PHOTOS: GEMMA CHAN INSTAGRAM

Chan is on the cusp of a breakout, for both her talent and her style. She makes everything instantly elegant and classy, including culottes. The way the flower print sustains continuity from the sleeve to the separates and even the matching clutch is fascinating.

PHOTOS: AFP

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ (C)

Screening of The Miseducation Of Cameron Post in New York City

Pantsuit: Lorod

Suits are meant to be tailored, so it baffles me why so many Hollywood actresses turn up on red carpets with the most inexcusable versions. Burnt orange is a good colour on her, but the poor fit kind of destroys all its potential.

PHOTOS: AFP

JENNIFER LOPEZ (C)

Music Choice event in New York City

Top: Poiret

Bag: Hermes

Shoes: Versace

At first glance, you worry that JLo's pants have fallen down. But no, those are actual boots designed to look like jeans, complete with seams, belt and loops. It's eye-rollingly tacky, yet I'm still deciding whether this is the most brilliant - or worst - idea ever.

PHOTOS: AFP

MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)

FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles

Dress: Victoria Hayes

Shoes: Olgana Paris

It's a summer party, not a slumber party. Throw in furry sandals and a metallic robe, and you've got something Hugh Hefner might have wanted for himself. Sorry, but this trend needs to be put to sleep.

PHOTOS: AFP

TIFFANY HADDISH (F)

Premiere of BlacKkKlansman in New York City

Jumpsuit: Not known

She succumbs to the same sheer lace jumpsuit syndrome and crotch trauma that afflicted Angela Bassett a few weeks ago, only this is hilariously bad. Then again, we can always count on Haddish to bring the laughs to any event.