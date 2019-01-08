School of Frock

School of Frock: Globes red carpet far from golden

The Golden Globes returned to colour after last year's 'blackout', but fashion gold was lacking in the first big red carpet of 2019

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jan 08, 2019 06:00 am

LUCY BOYNTON (B+)

Gown: Celine

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

Globes red carpet far from golden
LUCY BOYNTON (B )PHOTOS: AFP

There were many who shone in sequins and metallics, but the Bohemian Rhapsody star and Rami Malek's leading lady-turned-girlfriend is my golden girl. I am gravitating towards her vintage boho-meets-rock-'n'-roll-meets-disco vibe that adds extra dazzle to the goddess gown.

JULIA ROBERTS (B)

Dress and pants: Stella McCartney

Shoes: Alexandre Birman

Globes red carpet far from golden
JULIA ROBERTS (B)PHOTOS: AFP

At 51, Roberts shows us she is still Pretty Woman after 28 years. For someone who prefers menswear-inspired separates, she steps up her usual aesthetic with this hybrid comprising a nude pleated tulle dress and crisp skinny tuxedo pants, and she looks more radiant than ever.

Rebecca Lim wants to stop online boredom shopping in the new year
Star Style

Rebecca Lim's New Year's resolution

Related Stories

School of Frock: Sandra Bullock leads the charge in festive dressing

How to get more air time for party dresses beyond the festive season

New styles for a new year

CAITRIONA BALFE (C+)

Gown: Moschino

Clutch: The Row

Globes red carpet far from golden
CAITRIONA BALFE (C )PHOTOS: AFP

The statuesque former model is blessed with just enough of that regal quality, elegance and height to barely pull off a ridiculous silhouette that automatically gives its wearer a Kim Kardashian butt. The maroon velvet is delicious though.

LADY GAGA (C)

Gown: Valentino

Globes red carpet far from golden
LADY GAGA (C)PHOTOS: AFP

Yes, the whole thing is big and billowing with full puff sleeves and over-the-top train, and her hair matches. But it is not fearless enough and I am strangely underwhelmed. I expect, want and need more from Mother Monster during this awards season, and she had better deliver.

KATE MARA (D)

Gown and clutch: Miu Miu

Globes red carpet far from golden
KATE MARA (D)PHOTOS: AFP

No official pregnancy announcement has been made, but I consider this her not-so-subtle red carpet reveal. I am only giving this glorified nightgown a pass because she probably needs to crash as soon as possible after the Globes. Still, nobody deserves to have a magpie's stash dumped onto her chest.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan