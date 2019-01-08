School of Frock: Globes red carpet far from golden

LUCY BOYNTON (B+)

Gown: Celine

Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood

LUCY BOYNTON (B ) PHOTOS: AFP

There were many who shone in sequins and metallics, but the Bohemian Rhapsody star and Rami Malek's leading lady-turned-girlfriend is my golden girl. I am gravitating towards her vintage boho-meets-rock-'n'-roll-meets-disco vibe that adds extra dazzle to the goddess gown.

JULIA ROBERTS (B)

Dress and pants: Stella McCartney

Shoes: Alexandre Birman

JULIA ROBERTS (B) PHOTOS: AFP

At 51, Roberts shows us she is still Pretty Woman after 28 years. For someone who prefers menswear-inspired separates, she steps up her usual aesthetic with this hybrid comprising a nude pleated tulle dress and crisp skinny tuxedo pants, and she looks more radiant than ever.

CAITRIONA BALFE (C+)

Gown: Moschino

Clutch: The Row

CAITRIONA BALFE (C ) PHOTOS: AFP

The statuesque former model is blessed with just enough of that regal quality, elegance and height to barely pull off a ridiculous silhouette that automatically gives its wearer a Kim Kardashian butt. The maroon velvet is delicious though.

LADY GAGA (C)

Gown: Valentino

LADY GAGA (C) PHOTOS: AFP

Yes, the whole thing is big and billowing with full puff sleeves and over-the-top train, and her hair matches. But it is not fearless enough and I am strangely underwhelmed. I expect, want and need more from Mother Monster during this awards season, and she had better deliver.

KATE MARA (D)

Gown and clutch: Miu Miu

KATE MARA (D) PHOTOS: AFP

No official pregnancy announcement has been made, but I consider this her not-so-subtle red carpet reveal. I am only giving this glorified nightgown a pass because she probably needs to crash as soon as possible after the Globes. Still, nobody deserves to have a magpie's stash dumped onto her chest.