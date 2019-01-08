School of Frock: Globes red carpet far from golden
The Golden Globes returned to colour after last year's 'blackout', but fashion gold was lacking in the first big red carpet of 2019
LUCY BOYNTON (B+)
Gown: Celine
Shoes: Nicholas Kirkwood
There were many who shone in sequins and metallics, but the Bohemian Rhapsody star and Rami Malek's leading lady-turned-girlfriend is my golden girl. I am gravitating towards her vintage boho-meets-rock-'n'-roll-meets-disco vibe that adds extra dazzle to the goddess gown.
JULIA ROBERTS (B)
Dress and pants: Stella McCartney
Shoes: Alexandre Birman
At 51, Roberts shows us she is still Pretty Woman after 28 years. For someone who prefers menswear-inspired separates, she steps up her usual aesthetic with this hybrid comprising a nude pleated tulle dress and crisp skinny tuxedo pants, and she looks more radiant than ever.
CAITRIONA BALFE (C+)
Gown: Moschino
Clutch: The Row
The statuesque former model is blessed with just enough of that regal quality, elegance and height to barely pull off a ridiculous silhouette that automatically gives its wearer a Kim Kardashian butt. The maroon velvet is delicious though.
LADY GAGA (C)
Gown: Valentino
Yes, the whole thing is big and billowing with full puff sleeves and over-the-top train, and her hair matches. But it is not fearless enough and I am strangely underwhelmed. I expect, want and need more from Mother Monster during this awards season, and she had better deliver.
KATE MARA (D)
Gown and clutch: Miu Miu
No official pregnancy announcement has been made, but I consider this her not-so-subtle red carpet reveal. I am only giving this glorified nightgown a pass because she probably needs to crash as soon as possible after the Globes. Still, nobody deserves to have a magpie's stash dumped onto her chest.
