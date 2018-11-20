School of Frock: Jessica Alba back in beautiful black

JESSICA ALBA (A-)

Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Valentino

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

It has been two years since the mother of three appeared in this column, and what a gorgeous red carpet comeback this is.

Black is absolutely bewitching here, with streaks of sparkle making it look like we are gazing into a starry night sky.

JESSICA ALBA PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

ALLISON WILLIAMS (B)

Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles

Top and pantsuit: Monse

I'm not usually a fan of oversized pantsuits, but this immaculately tailored chequered version that fits Williams like a glove is cool enough to make me drool. The white knit cuffs and deconstructed asymmetrical trouser layer also add a nice twist.

ALLISON WILLIAMS PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (C+)

People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica

Top, pants and shoes: Versace

This is a crime against mammaries. I am feeling sympathy pain just looking at her erupting boobs. The double-scoop ice cream cone neckline is no woman's friend, so I am pretty sure it was created by a man.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

COCO ROCHA (C)

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City

Gown: Christian Siriano

The Queen Elsa colour aesthetic is season-appropriate, but it is as if an aqua tulle boa was tacked on as trim at the last minute to make a basic white dress vaguely interesting.

COCO ROCHA PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D)

GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney

Top and skirt: Paco Rabanne

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Why bother wearing a turtleneck cardigan when you are going to unbutton it from the cleavage down? Okay, it is to show off her second-best asset, but throw in the random clashing patterns and fabrics on the wrap skirt, and the absurdity is more than I can handle.