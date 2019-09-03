School of frock: Jessica Chastain makes us green with envy

JESSICA CHASTAIN (A)

Premiere of It Chapter Two in Los Angeles

Gown: Zuhair Murad

JESSICA CHASTAIN (A). PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Redheads and emerald green are pretty much like mac and cheese - a delicious combination that can never go wrong. Chastain seems born to look and wear old Hollywood glam, and this regal crystal-embellished ballgown is the perfect showcase. Beautiful dress on a beautiful woman. Sometimes, a no-brainer is what we need.

KRISTEN STEWART (A-)

Premiere of Seberg at the Venice Film Festival in Venice

Gown: Chanel

KRISTEN STEWART (A-) PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

The last time we saw Stewart in something this feminine was probably when she was at Twilight premieres and dating Robert Pattinson. But her cool girl edginess really elevates the fuchsia metallic lace maxi into something quite stunning. This sighting is once in a, well, new moon, so appreciate it while it lasts.

BELLA HADID (C-)

MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Top and skirt: Charlotte Knowles

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

BELLA HADID (C-) PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Hadid is looking increasingly like a mannequin of herself - and it does not help that she is serving up such a waxy nude palette from head to toe. As if those ''suspenders'' aren't absurd enough, ''garter straps'' hang randomly from the rest of the ''dress''. Someone needs to tell her the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been cancelled for good.

AVA MAX (C-)

MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Outfit: Kaimin

AVA MAX (C-) PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

At first I thought Ultrawoman got misdirected from a cosplay convention. But this is actually Max's image for her new music video Torn, where she portrays a superhero confronting her cheating husband, which makes it a rather savvy marketing move. Behold, world - Baby Gaga has arrived.

HAYLEY KIYOKO (F)

MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Top: Atsuko Kudo

Pants: Not known

Clutch: Judith Leiber

HAYLEY KIYOKO (F) PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

There is no point in expecting normal at the MTV VMAs, and the tight latex top is already a terrible idea. But these have to be the worst, most hellish pants ever inflicted upon mankind. It is essentially tarp with an elasticised band running through it, giving her no waist, no legs and absolutely no taste.