School of Frock: Jessica Chastain shines in disco ball dress

JESSICA CHASTAIN (B+)

Premiere of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye in New York City

Dress: Burberry

Jessica Chastain

Chastain is almost unrecognisable here in a dress made out of a disco ball, with that heavy '70s-era Studio 54 dancing queen vibe. Considering she is partying with drag queens at the red carpet premiere of a Tammy Faye biopic, there is no such thing as "too much".

AVRIL LAVIGNE (B)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Pantsuit: Area

Bag: Jimmy Choo

Avril Lavigne

Have we stepped back in time to 2002? Lavigne has not aged much since her teen debut, and neither has her style. Whether she is stuck in the past or delivering a throwback, I can totally imagine her singing Complicated in this pantsuit. The chest cut-out is the only giveaway that she's an adult now.

CAMILA CABELLO (C)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Gown: Alexis Mabille

Camila Cabello

Pop culture's latest Cinderella needs to summon her fairy godmother to start over. Sporting a big honking bow is bad enough, but worse when it is this sad and droopy. And who needs to smuggle mere snacks into a long-drawn awards show when those "pockets" are big enough to hold a roast chicken on either side?

IRINA SHAYK (D-)

Bvlgari B.Zero1 Fashion Week Kick Off Party in New York City

Top: LaQuan Smith

Pants: The Attico

Irina Shayk

What's that sound? Ah yes, I can almost hear the silent screams of her squished boobs. Any bustier that gives a supermodel bra bulge and a muffin top should be recategorised as a torture device. The proportions are awful - too tight on top and laughably loose at the bottom.

CHARLI XCX (F)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City

Dress: Shawna Wu

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Charli XCX

Welcome to the new low. Wearing terrible budget lingerie at big events has become par for the course, but not when it has already been ripped to shreds. Charli XCX's black dress looks like it has been rotting in storage, then got further destroyed after being caught in the dryer and as she got out of the limo.