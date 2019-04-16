School of Frock: Kacey Musgraves is country music's most stylish female star

KACEY MUSGRAVES (A-)

Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California

Dress: Balmain

Shoes: Stella Luna

Kasey Musgraves PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Musgraves is on a fashion high horse at the moment, dressing like the most un-country star. Can I get a yeehaw for this amazing metallic rust-orange fringe mini dress? I hope she has given her stylist a well-deserved raise. Carrie Underwood needs to take notes.

GIGI HADID (B+)

Variety's Power Of Women New York event in New York City

Jumpsuit: Emilia Wickstead

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Gigi Hadid PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Hadid serves up monochrome magic with this sky-blue cape-neck one-piece that can double as a pretty chic superhero costume. The matching snakeskin stilettos are a cool touch too. Consider this her unofficial Marvel-DC audition.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (B-)

Avengers: Endgame fan event in London

Pantsuit: Tom Ford

Scarlett Johansson PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Did Thanos make half of her tux blazer disappear too? The real superhero in this picture is not ScarJo, but the boob tape underneath the entire left cup of this daring single-sleeved pantsuit.

Round of applause for such a show of industrial strength behind the scenes.

OLIVIA MUNN (C+)

Cannes Series Festival in Cannes, France

Dress: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Olivia Munn PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

With delicate butterfly lace embroidery and sheer organza, this dress is all dreamy and ethereal - until you get to the part where it makes Munn look like she is peeing tulle.

Does the designer hate women that much?

ELLIE GOULDING (D)

Premiere of Our Planet in London

Gown: Adriana Degreas

Ellie Goulding PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

Bride from the 80s left at the altar. The shoulders are too big, the hem is too long, the fabric is too itchy - the whole thing is too sloppy. Goulding needs a crash course in proportions, a full-length mirror and a good friend who is not afraid to tell her the truth.