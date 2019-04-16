School of Frock: Kacey Musgraves is country music's most stylish female star
It is indeed the golden hour for country darling Kacey Musgraves' red carpet style
KACEY MUSGRAVES (A-)
Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California
Dress: Balmain
Shoes: Stella Luna
Musgraves is on a fashion high horse at the moment, dressing like the most un-country star. Can I get a yeehaw for this amazing metallic rust-orange fringe mini dress? I hope she has given her stylist a well-deserved raise. Carrie Underwood needs to take notes.
GIGI HADID (B+)
Variety's Power Of Women New York event in New York City
Jumpsuit: Emilia Wickstead
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Hadid serves up monochrome magic with this sky-blue cape-neck one-piece that can double as a pretty chic superhero costume. The matching snakeskin stilettos are a cool touch too. Consider this her unofficial Marvel-DC audition.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON (B-)
Avengers: Endgame fan event in London
Pantsuit: Tom Ford
Did Thanos make half of her tux blazer disappear too? The real superhero in this picture is not ScarJo, but the boob tape underneath the entire left cup of this daring single-sleeved pantsuit.
Round of applause for such a show of industrial strength behind the scenes.
OLIVIA MUNN (C+)
Cannes Series Festival in Cannes, France
Dress: Schiaparelli
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
With delicate butterfly lace embroidery and sheer organza, this dress is all dreamy and ethereal - until you get to the part where it makes Munn look like she is peeing tulle.
Does the designer hate women that much?
ELLIE GOULDING (D)
Premiere of Our Planet in London
Gown: Adriana Degreas
Bride from the 80s left at the altar. The shoulders are too big, the hem is too long, the fabric is too itchy - the whole thing is too sloppy. Goulding needs a crash course in proportions, a full-length mirror and a good friend who is not afraid to tell her the truth.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now